Nations and Regions 2024 round-up

We are thrilled to present highlights from techUK's Nations and Regions programme of work over the past year, showcasing our key achievements, valuable insights, and defining moments. This year has been marked by meaningful discussions, impactful events, and collaborative initiatives—none of which would have been possible without your engagement and support.

In February, we hosted an event in Bristol discussing how we can use tech for good to create thriving and safer communities for all, and supported the Scottish Labour Party Conference in Glasgow discussing how global partners and the Scottish Government can drive AI adoption and improve public services as well as how policy can be transformed in Scotland to use tech to combat violence, looking at the most effective technological interventions. techUK’s Matt Robinson, Head of Nations and Regions and Matt Evans, Director of Markets, also met with Daniel Johnson MSP (Shadow Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Business and Fair Work) to discuss the digital tech sector in Scotland and across the UK, as well as with Mark Wilkinson (Director of Partnerships at The Data Lab) a techUK member doing hugely important work to demonstrate the transformative impact of data, the need for data skilled professionals, and the Scottish AI Alliance.

We announced the formation of our new Nations and Regions Council which sets the strategic direction for techUK’s work across the UK’s Nations and Regions with devolved government and Mayors, takes forward and grows the Local Digital Index, and champions the crucial role of UK’s digital economy.

In March, we hosted the Mayoral Tech Hustings for the Greater Manchester and you can read here key highlights from this debate. This was followed by a Mayoral Tech Hustings for the West Midlands and you can read here key points from the discussion.

During Wales Impact Day, we spotlighted the pivotal role played by the UK tech sector in enhancing both local and regional tech ecosystems, advancing the levelling up agenda through its commitment to innovation and active engagement. Read here more about impactful projects and partnerships within Wales.

We also hosted a Northern Ireland Impact Day and you can find out more about impactful projects and partnerships within Northern Ireland.

In April, we announced our new techUK and TechWM strategic agreement! Read heremore about this agreement which marks an important step in fortifying the region's technological expertise and fostering the growth of tech-driven enterprises, as we synergise our efforts towards amplifying the West Midlands' tech sector while collaboratively addressing key challenges such as funding, skills acquisition, and digital integration.

In May, our CEO Julian David and our Head of Nations and Regions, Matt Robinson, attended DTX 360 Manchester Tech Week! Julian joined Denise Dourado, Microsoft's Director of Digital and Application Innovation & Data & AI, on the main stage for an engaging fireside chat about AI adoption and AI skills. Matt Robinson, Head of Nations and Regions at techUK was also delighted to attend UKREiiF this month and chair a roundtable with ITS Technology and Faster Britain on the big questions we need to be asking ourselves in real estate, construction, tech and local authorities.

In June, Matt Evans, Director of Markets, techUK and Ileana Lupsa, Programme Manager for Local Public Services and Nations and Regions, techUK also attended TechWM’sexciting launch, and we are delighted to support the One to Win, a £1million prize competition awarded to a West Midlands business that’s demonstrating game-changing innovation. techUK was also present at Climb24 in Leeds, a conference for investors, innovators and industry, as well as Yorkshire Tech Climbers and Matt Robinson, Head of Nations and Regions at techUK was a judge for their regional list of top-performing technology businesses. Matt also attended the Midlands Economic Summit, hearing from some fantastic businesses and both newly elected Mayors for the East and West Midlands.

In August, Matt Robinson, techUK’s Head of Nations and Regions, joined techUK’s Head of Central Government, Heather Cover-Kus, Barbara Mills, Deputy Programme Director of CivTech, and Yasmin Sulaiman, SVP Ecosystems at CodeBase, to discuss the barriers to scaling innovation in the public sector. This was a really positive discussion and we encouraged techUK members to take a look at the challenges in CivTech10.

In September, as part of the Leeds Digital Festival, we hosted a techUK event in partnership with DAC Beachcroft, which focused on highlighting opportunities for tech suppliers in the West Yorkshire region. The event aimed to help techUK members better understand the technology and procurement landscape, particularly for those looking to engage with local public services and the wider public sector in West Yorkshire. Read more highlights here. We also looked at AI: Opportunities and Challenges for the Yorkshire Economy, where we partnered with Shoosmiths and explored key topics through a panel of expert speakers from the legal, public and private sectors, including Alex Kirkhope, Partner and Head of AI at Shoosmiths, Adam Cockburn, CIO, CTO, and Chief Architect, Axiologik, Professor Tillal Eldabi, Head of the Department of Business Analytics, Circular Economy, and Entrepreneurship, University of Bradford's School of Management, Usman Ikhlaq, Programme Manager - Artificial Intelligence, techUK.

In October, we supported Birmingham Tech Week and partnered with TechWM, West Midlands Growth Company and Shoosmiths on a variety of events and networking opportunities throughout the week. We hosted two panel discussions looking at how the UK tech sector compares with our global competitors, and how the West Midlands is leading and succeeding on tech, with speakers from FarrPoint, IBM, nLighten, The Data City, Estonian Investment Agency, WM5G, BT, HSBC and Hawksford.

In November, we collaborated with Experis on the Business Transformation in the Age of AI conference. This half-day event focused on defining the skills needed for tomorrow’s workforce, driving innovation through reskilling initiatives, emerging tech trends shaping the workforce, and the importance of ethics in tech and AI. Learn more here.

In December, we launched our newest Local Digital Index which you can access here. You can read more highlights from the Index launch event in our insight round-up here.

You can also read contributions from our members and stakeholders which celebrate the ways innovation is driving progress, strengthening tech ecosystems, and fuelling growth in local and regional economies.

The Nations and Regions team would like to thank you for all your continued support and contributions to our work this year and we are looking forward to collaborating in 2025 as well! If you would like to get involved with any of our activities please let us know and get in touch with the team!