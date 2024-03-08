Navigating the AI revolution: what are the tech careers of tomorrow?

For National Careers Week, we explore what the tech careers of the future might look like in the age of AI.

Rapid developments in technology like Artificial Intelligence (AI) are reshaping the world of work. The types of jobs comprising the labour market are evolving and many of the jobs of the future are yet to be invented. But in the midst of National Careers Week, what does that mean for the careers of the future? This article explores just some of the tech jobs that might characterise the future of work.

Making AI work for Britain The future of work will be AI-enabled. Whilst discussions around the impact of AI on work often focus on machines replacing humans, the reality is that humans will increasingly work alongside machines and AI in the future workplace.

In an increasingly AI-enabled world, those people with the skills and expertise required to drive AI innovations will be invaluable. According to the World Economic Forum, over the coming years AI and machine learning (ML) specialist roles are set to grow by 40%, whilst the role of data specialists is expected to grow too with a 30-35% increase in demand for data analysts, scientists and big data specialists. These professionals will be equipped to develop AI and ML solutions, analyse and interpret data, and bridge the gap between technology and business.

But commercialising AI and driving its adoption across sectors will require multi-skilled teams, well-versed in enabling and complementary technologies. That includes data centres engineers, building and maintaining the digital infrastructure needed to deploy AI, the cloud experts and engineers building accessible tools and providing access to computing power, the cybersecurity professionals ensuring that these AI systems are secure as they proliferate, and digital transformation experts driving these innovations within organisations.

As AI matures, it will develop alongside other emerging technologies and increasingly change jobs across almost every sector. In many, it will be a key technology to power more effective and productive work, underpinning new innovations and converging with other technologies to deliver impact. The ability to work with, on or alongside emerging technologies like advanced AI, and handle data, will therefore be critical for a growing number of jobs.

Take Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR), collectively known as ‘immersive technologies’ . Data from Experis ManpowerGroup found that over half of UK employers expect immersive technologies will lead to them employing more staff, including developers and designers who can create 3D models and environments. Immersive technologies begun transforming training and learning, providing more engaging experiences, and their symbiosis with AI could provide new powerful applications and subsequent job opportunities. This could be by using AI to better understand users’ surroundings, provide adaptive and personalised content, or power complex simulations, in sectors as diverse as education, tourism, healthcare or gaming.

Or the case of autonomous vehicles and robotics, where AI algorithms and the internet of things are helping to process vast amounts of data from a web of connected sensors to make real-time decisions. Building and maintaining these innovations are likely to create jobs in engineering and technical roles across a number of sectors. At the same time, some of these opportunities could combine with work to create smart cities and spawn a growing number of roles in planning and IT management.

Smart cities hold great promise for the net zero transition, with expected changes in the labour market too. AI is already assisting the collection and analysis of critical data on things like emissions, operational function, and energy supply and demand. Estimates put the number of potential net new jobs as between 135,000 and 725,000, and the net zero economy grew by 9% in 2023. This transition will entail not only ‘greening’ existing jobs like software development or manufacturing, but also creating new jobs focused on things like renewable energy, electric batteries and vehicles, and the circular economy.

And in healthcare new technologies like AI will increasingly help medical professionals diagnose illnesses, monitor patients and track their care. In an AI future, personal care roles done by humans will be hard to replace, but they will be augmented. We could therefore see the emergence of AI nurses, equipped with the AI, data and soft skills they will need to translate this technology and its insights into more effective care.

The future of technology careers

Developments in AI, and other emerging technologies like AR and VR, will underpin many of the careers of the future – whether in traditionally digital roles or not – and this article has explored but a few. We will see existing roles become AI-enabled, whilst entirely new jobs will be created, and nascent sectors such as emerging space technologies will mature too.

Digital skills are already key for most workers, but their importance will only grow in an AI-enabled future. So, if you’re thinking about your future career, then you should probably be thinking about tech too.

The future of work is changing. Technology is powering a growth in flexible work across the economy, whilst emerging technologies such as robotics and AI are set to become common place. techUK believes the UK must consider the implications of digital transformation in the world of work now, equipping people and businesses across the country with the skills and conditions needed to take advantage of the opportunities presented by the 4IR.