NCA arrest two men in connection with Channel beach death

National Crime Agency officers have arrested two men wanted by the French authorities over the death a young girl who was attempting to cross the Channel in a small boat.

The youngster died after she boarded the vessel on a beach near Wimereux on 23 April. The boat continued on into UK waters and those on board were brought to shore.

The pair, Sudanese nationals aged 19 and 24, were detained by the NCA at an address in the Hillingdon area of London on Thursday 30 May.

They are wanted by the French authorities on suspicion of causing the death.

The men appeared before Westminster Magistrates on Saturday 1 June as extradition proceedings got under way. They were remanded in custody until their next appearance on 7 June.

NCA Deputy Director of investigations Craig Turner said: