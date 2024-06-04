National Crime Agency
|Printable version
NCA arrest two men in connection with Channel beach death
National Crime Agency officers have arrested two men wanted by the French authorities over the death a young girl who was attempting to cross the Channel in a small boat.
The youngster died after she boarded the vessel on a beach near Wimereux on 23 April. The boat continued on into UK waters and those on board were brought to shore.
The pair, Sudanese nationals aged 19 and 24, were detained by the NCA at an address in the Hillingdon area of London on Thursday 30 May.
They are wanted by the French authorities on suspicion of causing the death.
The men appeared before Westminster Magistrates on Saturday 1 June as extradition proceedings got under way. They were remanded in custody until their next appearance on 7 June.
NCA Deputy Director of investigations Craig Turner said:
“These arrests are the result of an investigation led by the French authorities and supported by the NCA alongside other law enforcement partners.
“We said at the time of this tragic incident that we were determined to do all we can to identify those responsible for this event and bring them to justice, that remains the case.”
Original article link: https://nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/nca-arrest-two-men-in-connection-with-channel-beach-death
Latest News from
National Crime Agency
NCA investigation leads to modern slavery and cannabis charges03/06/2024 15:15:15
Six people have been charged with forcing people to work in cannabis farms, following a National Crime Agency investigation.
Nurse sentenced for viewing child abuse material03/06/2024 11:15:00
A nurse from Ipswich who worked with vulnerable adults has been sentenced for viewing child abuse images.
Man sentenced for importing firearms from Spain to UK and selling them online31/05/2024 16:10:00
A man who purchased convertible blank firearms from Spain and had them shipped to Northern Ireland has been sentenced
National Crime Agency part of international operation to destroy cyber crime services31/05/2024 11:15:00
The National Crime Agency has dismantled the servers of prominent malware ‘droppers’ which have enabled cyber criminals to conduct ransomware attacks around the world.
Border Force officer jailed after supplying MDMA31/05/2024 10:10:00
A corrupt former border officer from Kent has been sentenced after supplying class A drugs, following an investigation by the National Crime Agency
Operation Stovewood: Rotherham man convicted of further child sex offences24/05/2024 16:20:00
A man from Rotherham who is already serving a 23-year jail term for raping and indecently assaulting teenage girls has been sentenced after admitting further offences
Operation Stovewood: Taxi driver found guilty of raping two girls 20 years ago24/05/2024 15:15:00
A taxi driver who raped two children in Rotherham two decades ago has been convicted, following a National Crime Agency (NCA) investigation.
Operation Venetic: Fugitive drugs boss hid in parents’ loft24/05/2024 11:10:00
A “significant and trusted” drugs supplier who went on the run from law enforcement was caught hiding in his parents’ loft.