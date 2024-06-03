Monday 03 Jun 2024 @ 15:15
National Crime Agency
Printable version

NCA investigation leads to modern slavery and cannabis charges

Six people have been charged with forcing people to work in cannabis farms, following a National Crime Agency investigation.

The six, including three Vietnamese nationals, stand accused of being part of a crime group responsible for growing and moving cannabis across the Midlands and north of England.

All six were charged with conspiring to facilitate workers into the UK for exploitation, and conspiring to produce cannabis.

During a hearing at Birmingham Magistrates recently (Friday 31 May) they were bailed to next appear before Birmingham Crown Court on 28 June.

 

Channel website: http://www.nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/

Original article link: https://nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/nca-investigation-leads-to-modern-slavery-and-cannabis-charges

Share this article

Latest News from
National Crime Agency

Nurse sentenced for viewing child abuse material

03/06/2024 11:15:00

A nurse from Ipswich who worked with vulnerable adults has been sentenced for viewing child abuse images.

Man sentenced for importing firearms from Spain to UK and selling them online

31/05/2024 16:10:00

A man who purchased convertible blank firearms from Spain and had them shipped to Northern Ireland has been sentenced

National Crime Agency part of international operation to destroy cyber crime services

31/05/2024 11:15:00

The National Crime Agency has dismantled the servers of prominent malware ‘droppers’ which have enabled cyber criminals to conduct ransomware attacks around the world.

Border Force officer jailed after supplying MDMA

31/05/2024 10:10:00

A corrupt former border officer from Kent has been sentenced after supplying class A drugs, following an investigation by the National Crime Agency

Operation Stovewood: Rotherham man convicted of further child sex offences

24/05/2024 16:20:00

A man from Rotherham who is already serving a 23-year jail term for raping and indecently assaulting teenage girls has been sentenced after admitting further offences

Operation Stovewood: Taxi driver found guilty of raping two girls 20 years ago

24/05/2024 15:15:00

A taxi driver who raped two children in Rotherham two decades ago has been convicted, following a National Crime Agency (NCA) investigation.

Operation Venetic: Fugitive drugs boss hid in parents’ loft

24/05/2024 11:10:00

A “significant and trusted” drugs supplier who went on the run from law enforcement was caught hiding in his parents’ loft.

Peter Virdee charged with bribing a foreign official

23/05/2024 16:15:00

A man wanted in relation to a multi-million pound NCA bribery investigation has been charged alongside the company of which he is a director.

Two men jailed over firearms and ammunition seizures

22/05/2024 15:20:00

Two men involved in the handover of a firearm, which was recovered from a minicab in south east London, have been jailed.