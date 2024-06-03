NCA investigation leads to modern slavery and cannabis charges

Six people have been charged with forcing people to work in cannabis farms, following a National Crime Agency investigation.

The six, including three Vietnamese nationals, stand accused of being part of a crime group responsible for growing and moving cannabis across the Midlands and north of England.

All six were charged with conspiring to facilitate workers into the UK for exploitation, and conspiring to produce cannabis.

During a hearing at Birmingham Magistrates recently (Friday 31 May) they were bailed to next appear before Birmingham Crown Court on 28 June.