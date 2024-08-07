NCSC Funded Cyber Essentials Plus Scheme

The National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) has launched a Funded Cyber Essentials Plus Programme to provide qualifying organisations with help to implement baseline security controls to prevent the most common types of cyber attack.

To qualify for this scheme, companies must be a micro or small business (1 to 49 employees) registered in the UK and working on:

The development of fundamental Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies, OR the innovative application of Artificial Intelligence technologies in the following sectors: Public safety and health, Defence and security.

The development of novel Quantum technologies.

The design, development or manufacturing of semiconductors / semiconductor IP blocks.

The development of Engineering Biology or Synthetic Biology.

Qualifying organisations will receive around 20 hours of remote support with an Advisor. This time will be spent identifying and implementing improvements that are right for the size and needs of the organisation and supporting them in implementing the 5 Cyber Essentials technical controls. This will be followed by a hands-on technical verification that the controls have been put in place. If it is not possible for the organisation to achieve Cyber Essentials Plus, the Advisor will help organisations implement as many of the technical controls as possible. The scheme is designed to lead an organisation through the technical controls required to achieve Cyber Essentials certification, followed by the audit for Cyber Essentials Plus. No previous cyber security certification or experience is necessary.

More details on the scheme, eligibility and how to apply are here.

Businesses across all tech sectors are also strongly encourage to complete the Secure Innovation Personalised Action Plan - this takes 5-10 minutes to complete and will provide a tailored security action plan for your business, pulling out the key measures you should implement to protect your business and IP.