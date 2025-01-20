NDA group holds 10th Supply Chain Event

Expertise, innovation and collaboration within the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority (NDA) group supply chain has been showcased at its 10th industry event.

The NDA group’s Supply Chain Event saw 2,000 people and 300 exhibitors assemble at Telford International Centre recently (Thursday) for the decommissioning-focused networking event.

The day was launched by David Peattie, Chief Executive of the NDA group. He recently said:

I am proud to welcome everyone to our milestone 10th Supply Chain Event, which again provides a crucial opportunity for our sector to share expertise and build collaboration with one another. The supply chain is a vital component of our operations, working collaboratively with our dedicated staff to drive our success. The expertise, dedication and innovation within the supply chain are crucial to progressing our mission, and the contribution of supply chain colleagues enables us to tackle some of the most complex challenges in nuclear decommissioning and in the wider industry. I look forward to our continued collaboration across the NDA group.

The NDA group has more than 5,000 companies in its supply chain, which make a vast economic contribution across the country and create significant employment opportunities.

Of the group’s suppliers, 95% are based in the UK and more than a third of the supply chain spend is with small and medium enterprises.

Since the Supply Chain Event was launched in 2011 to help foster relationships and identify opportunities, over 20,000 visitors have attended from more than 20 countries; a number of whom have gone on to develop successful collaborations.

Morgan Sindall Infrastructure has attended every Supply Chain Event since its inception. Lyndsey Campbell, the company’s Supply Chain Director for Nuclear, recently said:

We are focused on investing in relationships, therefore the key thing for us about the Supply Chain Event is the opportunity to be visible, to network and to connect – or reconnect – with colleagues across the industry under one roof. It’s also important to hear from the NDA so we can plan and be proactive about what is coming in the future. It’s a very worthwhile event to support.

The event was also an opportunity to publicly congratulate the winners of the NDA group’s Supply Chain Awards that were announced in November.

For full details of the award winners and their stories, visit: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/nda-supply-chain-award-winners-2024-revealed.