NDA group showcases progress on sustainability

The Nuclear Decommissioning Authority (NDA) group yesterday published an overview of progress being made against its sustainability goals.

The review sets out the group’s environmental mission and approach to embedding sustainability. It includes case studies that demonstrate sustainability in action, covering areas such as hazard reduction, skills and creating great workplaces.

David Peattie, NDA group CEO, yesterday said:

“I take great pride in leading a group which has sustainability at its core, and I’m delighted that we’re sharing some of the progress we’ve made. “Our mission is unique in considering the impact of decommissioning on our communities, the local economy, job creation, environmental protection and skills investment. “We can be proud of our achievements so far, but this is a long-term mission and we have much more to do. Together, we’re making a difference.”

The NDA group has made significant progress in delivering its long-term mission sustainably, with the report highlighting it has:

decommissioned 22% of buildings to date.

reduced scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions by 34% since 2019/20.

recruited 665 apprentices in the last two years and has over 470 graduates in its programmes as part of a £45 million annual investment in early careers.

diverted more than 95% of conventional and non-radiological waste last year, aiming for zero landfill disposal by 2035, while 99% of waste destined for disposal at the Low Level Waste Repository was also diverted for treatment or disposal at other locations.

invested £50 million of socio-economic funding over 4 years for projects that enable permanent and sustainable change in site communities.

The NDA group is responsible for decommissioning the UK’s oldest nuclear facilities safely, securely and sustainably, aiming to leave a positive and long-lasting legacy. This is one of the most important environmental programmes in the world and also a crucial enabler for new nuclear developments.

Sustainability is at the heart of this decades long-mission, from reducing hazards on site, safely disposing of waste, managing and protecting 5,000 hectares of land and investing in people, communities and the supply chain.

The NDA group employs around 17,000 people and maintains a supply chain of up to 5,000 companies.

It is committed to reducing its hazards safely, while protecting its workforce and it invests over £100 million in research and development every year to develop new innovative techniques to move its people away from potential harms.

The report highlights examples of innovative remote technologies being utilised, including improved radiation detection, laser cutting and robotics which also support high quality job creation.

It also details how the group’s organisations are investing in technology such as solar panels, air source heat pumps and better transport methods to help improve environmental impact and achieve its goal of being carbon net zero by 2050 (2045 in Scotland).

Other examples of the NDA’s positive impact showcased in the report include Maentwrog, its hydroelectric plant in North Wales, which generated 81.4 gigawatt hours of renewable electricity last year. That’s enough to power 30,150 homes.

Also, the Energus training centre in West Cumbria, which is now generating 50% of its annual usage from 650 solar panels, saving 30 tonnes of emissions each year.

The NDA group published a five-year Sustainability Strategy in 2022 and remains committed to building on the good progress to date, recognising the need to maintain focus throughout its long-term programme.

This work is aligned with 17 Sustainable Development Goals, developed by the United Nations and agreed by countries around the world, including the UK.

You can access the full report here: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/nda-group-sustainability-report-2024.