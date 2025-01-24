Nuclear Decommissioning Authority
|Printable version
NDA group welcomes Government decision on plutonium disposition
The NDA group has welcomed today’s UK Government policy decision to immobilise the UK’s inventory of civil separated plutonium at Sellafield.
The Nuclear Decommissioning Authority (NDA) group has welcomed today’s UK Government policy decision to immobilise the UK’s inventory of civil separated plutonium at Sellafield.
Immobilisation puts the material beyond reach, further mitigating the long-term safety and security risks associated with it more efficiently.
The NDA group will continue progressing research and development work to identify the preferred technology for immobilisation, converting the material to an even safer and more stable form ready for final disposal in a Geological Disposal Facility (GDF).
The next phase will be to seek approval for a major programme on plutonium disposition, requiring a nuclear material processing plant and interim storage capability to be built at Sellafield, bringing major investment to the area and supporting thousands of skilled jobs for decades.
David Peattie, Nuclear Decommissioning Authority Group CEO, said:
We welcome the Government’s policy decision on the future immobilisation of plutonium, paving the way for significant investment in West Cumbria.
This allows us to continue to deliver on our commitment to safely, securely, and sustainably deal with the UK’s civil nuclear legacy.
It will open up opportunities in areas including research and development, project planning, construction, engineering, and operations.
As well as generating thousands of jobs during construction, and hundreds of jobs in operation, the disposition programme will result in a significant boost to the regional supply chain and support investment in local infrastructure projects.
Euan Hutton, Sellafield Ltd CEO, said:
This is an important moment for our workforce, supply chain, stakeholders, and local community.
We have safely and securely managed plutonium at Sellafield since the 1940s, developing world leading expertise in the process.
The decision to immobilise the material places Sellafield at the centre of the effort, working with the NDA, NWS and our partners including the supply chain, to create a solution that delivers maximum value for all of our stakeholders.
The UK’s inventory of civil plutonium arose from the reprocessing of spent fuel undertaken over many decades. This was the process of taking used nuclear fuel and separating it into its component parts, one of which is plutonium which will remain radioactive and toxic for a considerable period of time.
It is currently stored safely and securely at Sellafield, which is recognised as the UK’s centre of excellence for plutonium management.
The policy decision follows substantial technical and economic analysis by the NDA group, which identified immobilisation as the option to best meet the Government’s objectives. Work will now continue on developing a suitable immobilisation solution to submit for Government approval to progress to the next phase.
Organisations involved in the delivery of this work will include the NDA group, and in particular Sellafield Ltd and Nuclear Waste Services, the United Kingdom National Nuclear Laboratory and the wider supply chain.
In the meantime, plutonium will continue to be stored in a suite of custom-built facilities at Sellafield that ensure its safety and security in line with regulatory requirements.
You can read the Written Ministerial Statement here: Written statements - Written questions, answers and statements - UK Parliament.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/nda-group-welcomes-government-decision-on-plutonium-disposition
|
|
Latest News from
Nuclear Decommissioning Authority
NDA group holds 10th Supply Chain Event20/01/2025 14:15:00
Expertise, innovation and collaboration within the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority (NDA) group supply chain has been showcased at its 10th industry event.
NDA-funded project delivers low-carbon success across North Wales09/01/2025 12:15:00
The Egni Economic Impact Project, a project funded by the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority (NDA), has delivered a range of successful outcomes for the low-carbon sector across North Wales.
Full steam ahead for Alice03/12/2024 16:15:00
A narrow gauge steam train - powered by Alice – the little Welsh engine has enthralled North Wales visitors for over 50 years.
NDA opens new specialised cyber facility26/11/2024 11:15:00
The Nuclear Decommissioning Authority (NDA) group has launched a specialised cyber facility to accelerate collaboration across nuclear operators and the supply chain, on the adoption of innovative technologies such as AI and robotics and enhancing their collective ability to successfully defend against cyber threats.
Exciting opportunities in the nuclear industry18/11/2024 12:15:00
Sellafield Ltd attended a recent New Statesman Regional Development event to showcase its education outreach and early careers programmes.
Largest intake of young workers at Sellafield's Warrington office11/11/2024 16:05:00
Sellafield Ltd's Warrington office welcomes its largest apprentice and graduate cohort.
Discovering the secrets in the ground underneath Western Europe’s most hazardous building11/11/2024 13:05:00
Blog posted by: John Heneghan, 07 November 2024 – Categories: Research and development, Uncategorized, Waste management.
NDA supply chain award winners 2024 revealed05/11/2024 16:15:00
The Nuclear Decommissioning Authority group have announced five organisations as winners of this year’s supply chain awards.