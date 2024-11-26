NDA opens new specialised cyber facility

The Nuclear Decommissioning Authority (NDA) group has launched a specialised cyber facility to accelerate collaboration across nuclear operators and the supply chain, on the adoption of innovative technologies such as AI and robotics and enhancing their collective ability to successfully defend against cyber threats.

Cyber security attacks are a common and dynamic threat across all organisations, including the civil nuclear sector.

The Group Cyberspace Collaboration Centre (GCCC) provides a space for experts in cyber, digital and engineering to come together and share knowledge and learning on how best to adopt new technologies and defend against evolving threats.

David Peattie, NDA Group CEO, yesterday said:

The GCCC is further enhancing our collective ability to keep us safe, secure, resilient and sustainable in cyberspace. Enabling us to work together more closely means we can defend as one, benefitting the collective security of the individual organisations we serve. When it comes to security, we are never complacent, and we continually invest in our expertise and our technology to further strengthen our capability.

Representatives from government, the nuclear sector, regulators and the supply chain attended the official opening which showcased the capability of the centre.

They heard about the NDA’s continued investment in cyber defences and the safe and secure use of technology in delivering its decommissioning mission.

Warren Cain, ONR Superintending Inspector, yesterday said:

All nuclear sites must have strong cyber security systems in place to protect important information and assets from cyber threats. Cyber security is a key regulatory priority for the Office for Nuclear Regulation, and we welcome the NDA’s commitment to strengthen their cyber defences with this new specialist facility.

The NDA is the body tasked by the government to clean-up the UK’s earliest nuclear sites safely, securely and cost effectively. The NDA group is made up of the NDA and its four key component parts Sellafield, Nuclear Restoration Services, Nuclear Waste Services and Nuclear Transport Solutions.

The NDA has invested in group-wide cyber services and capabilities to ensure systems are better protected and more resilient and delivering a strong, consistent approach to common cyber security threats.

Inside the GCCC facility

The GCCC, situated in Herdus House in Cumbria, is a multi-functional space for partners to explore how new technologies can support mission delivery and facilitate security operations, cyber exercising and training.

It is part of the NDA group’s growing portfolio of digital and cyber capability including a joint Cyber Security Operations facility, which opened in Warrington in August.

It’s part of a constellation of related leading cyber and digital capabilities, including the Cyber Lab classroom at Energus, the Sellafield Engineering Centre of Excellence, and the Robotics and AI Collaboration centre (RAICo1).