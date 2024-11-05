Nuclear Decommissioning Authority
NDA supply chain award winners 2024 revealed
The Nuclear Decommissioning Authority group have announced five organisations as winners of this year’s supply chain awards.
Morgan Sindall Infrastructure, The Decommissioning Delivery Partnership, PA Consulting, Antech and The Higher Activity Waste Thermal Treatment Tranche 1 Team are the big winners in this year’s supply chain awards.
The awards recognise the vital role that supply chain companies play in helping the NDA group deliver its nationally important mission and clean-up its 17 nuclear sites across the UK.
NDA Group Chief Commercial and Business Development Officer, Emma Ferguson-Gould, yesterday said:
These awards not only recognise how important the supply chain is to our mission, but they also showcase the variety of innovative work being delivered by businesses throughout the UK and beyond on our behalf.
We’re looking forward to presenting the winners with their awards at the event in January.
The event is a fantastic opportunity to see pioneering work from our mission critical supply chain, who the NDA group are committed to encouraging, supporting, and developing, not just for today, but for the future.
NDA’s supply chain conference, which usually attracts around 1,700 delegates and 300 exhibitors, will take place on 16 January 2025 at The International Centre in Telford. Registration is open now with full details available on the supply chain event website.
The full list of winners is below. Visit our LinkedIn page to view the films explaining more about each category and those shortlisted:
Best approach to achieving social value
Winner: The Decommissioning Delivery Partnership
Best approach to environmental sustainability
Winner: Morgan Sindall Infrastructure
Best example of applying creative and innovative solutions
Winner: PA Consulting for harnessing AI at Sellafield Ltd
Best example of delivering excellence through collaboration
Winner: The Higher Activity Waste Thermal Treatment Tranche 1 Team
Best small and medium enterprise
Winner: Antech
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/nda-supply-chain-award-winners-2024-revealed
