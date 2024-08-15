Scottish Government
Near time data service: dashboard user engagement – research findings
The summary report presents analysis of the user engagement research programme aimed to gather users’ and developers’ experiences on two dashboards that provide strategic overview of key indicators from across the Health and Social Care system
Background
This report sets out findings from a user engagement programme that was undertaken with users and developers of two new Health & Social Care data dashboards. Researchers engaged with dashboard users and developers in order to understand what their experiences have been and whether they had any suggestions for improvements. The research findings in this report have been generalised so as to be useful to those undertaking development of similar data products across the public sector.
The dashboards were developed in response to The Health and Social Care Data Strategy which sets out a vision and ambitions for improving the use of health and social care data to deliver the best care possible for the people of Scotland.
As part of this approach, specifically Creating Insights from Data, the Near Time Data (NTD) Service was created as a collaborative project involving the SG, Public Health Scotland (PHS) and the National Services Scotland (NSS) to scope out technical opportunities for making use of near time management information data.
The NTD service has developed two new dashboards, with one focussed on whole system data and winter planning and another focussed on social care data. Please note that these dashboards utilise management information and are therefore not in the public domain. The dashboards are intended to provide staff with a strategic overview of key indicators from across the whole Health & Social Care system.
About this research
The dashboards were launched in November 2023 on a Minimum Viable Product basis in time to support reporting on winter pressures. A user engagement (UE) research programme was established in parallel with the aims of:
- gathering users’ and developers’ experiences and views on the dashboards to identify what works well and what needs improvement,
- analysing usage metric data, and
- collating the information and make recommendations on changes required to the dashboards.
This summary report presents the key findings of the UE research programme. Findings are presented in a combined way across both dashboards and have been generalised where possible so that learning may be made applicable across the public sector.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/publications/near-time-data-service-dashboard-user-engagement-research-findings/
