Neo-Nazi who stabbed victim twice is jailed for life

A man who held far-right beliefs and wanted to ‘exterminate’ asylum seekers has been jailed for life for attempted murder after stabbing an Eritrean man twice in the chest.

Callum Ulysses Parslow, 32, approached his victim inside the Pear Tree Inn in Worcester and asked him where he was from before stabbing him twice in the chest with a knife.

He was recently sentenced at Woolwich Crown Court to a life sentence with a minimum of 22 years and eight months to serve before he can be considered for release.

The attack occurred in April after Parslow had shared extremist, neo-Nazi, racist and antisemitic views online.

After stabbing his victim, Parslow fled and was arrested on a nearby canal towpath with the weapon used in the attack and £800 in cash.

In a terrorist manifesto, Parslow wrote about ‘exterminating’ asylum seekers and said killing an asylum speaker would be his ‘duty to England’.

The CPS argued that his attempted murder was motivated by these extremist beliefs and consequently should be treated as having a terrorist connection at sentence.

In sentencing, the court found the attempted murder was 'undoubtedly a terrorist attack'.

Investigators found extensive research on Parslow’s devices on where asylum seekers were being housed, the ‘worst places to get stabbed’, and searches for fatal terror attacks carried out by right-wing terrorists.

In a two-week trial at Leicester Crown Court, the jury heard how the defendant had posted racist, Islamophobic and antisemitic tweets, often using racist words, and advocated for extreme violence.

Bethan David, Head of the Crown Prosecution Service's Counter Terrorism Division, recently said:

“This attack was carried out to intimidate a section of the public – namely asylum seekers and those providing accommodation to asylum seekers. “Callum Parslow’s Neo-Nazi views motivated him to viciously attack a man based solely on the colour of his skin and the place he was from, and he sought to spread fear amongst a community. “This was an act of terrorism, and the CPS will always prosecute crimes like this where the legal test is met.”

Notes to Editors

Callum Ulysses Parslow (DOB: 19/06/1992) of Worcester, was convicted at Leicester Crown Court on 25 October 2024 of:

Attempting to murder a male, contrary to section 1(1) of the Criminal Attempts Act 1981. (2 Apr 2024)

Possession of a bladed article in a public place, contrary to section 139 of the Criminal Justice Act 1988. (2 Apr 2024)

On the 25 October 2024 at Leicester Crown Court he pleaded guilty to:

Two counts of sending electronic communication with intent to cause distress or anxiety, contrary to section 1(1)(b) of the Malicious Communications Act 1988

Intentional exposure of genitals, contrary to section 66(1) of the Sexual Offences Act 2003

