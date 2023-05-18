New Active Design guidance published

The guidance seeks to help planners, designers and everyone involved in delivering and managing our places to create and maintain environments that encourage people to move more.

And our chair Chris Boardman, who is also the National Active Travel Commissioner for ATE, believes this guidance holds the key to many issues currently facing the country.

"It’s hard to underestimate the benefits of Active Design," he said. "Creating places and spaces that both enable and entice us to move more in our every day lives, benefits us in so many ways - from saving money on travel to giving children transport independence, both of which will create healthier communities which, in turn, reduce the strain on the NHS.

"But we will only move more on a regular basis if it’s easy, attractive and safe. How to create an environment that enables that, is exactly what this guide is about.

"Enabling activity in our neighbourhoods is the core focus of the Active Design Guide but to be truly transformative for a nation, we need to extend the principles, so people can get to schools, shops and workplaces a bit further away, under their own steam.

"Sport England has worked closely with Active Travel England, so this vision can be delivered by future-thinking authorities and developers, passionate about designing wonderful places to live, that will stand the test of time.

"Who wouldn’t want to live in area like that?"

Active Design focuses on three themes; supporting active travel; active, high-quality places and spaces; and creating and maintaining activity – within which each of the 10 principles sit.

The guidance has been developed with planners, urban designers and developers in mind but is relevant to anyone involved in delivering and managing the built environment.