Association for Project Management has launched its new APM Project Management Qualification Learner Study Pack to support candidates seeking to take the new qualification when it launches in September 2024.
The Learner Study Pack provides the foundational resource for project professionals wishing to study for their qualification prior to exams opening on 3 September.
The newly designed Learner Study Pack was informed by consultations across the profession and assessment experts that drilled down to the heart of what a study pack should be and how it could best support candidates sitting the new APM Project Management Qualification.
The result is a pack that not only has the information candidates need, but the ability to help candidates apply their own real-world knowledge and ideas to the syllabus criteria through scenario exercises and review questions. It’s also wirebound, reflecting a desire from candidates who wanted a pack that is easier to use, can be written in, and has a place to highlight notes and key points jotted down during studying.
Commenting on the launch, Jackie Martin, APM’s Director of Education and Lifelong Learning, said:
“Our Project Management Qualification is focused on embedding the knowledge and understanding project professionals will need when delivering projects and setting candidates up for success in their career; not just passing an exam.
“The Learner Study Pack supports candidates to do just that, through scenarios and learning review questions that test their ability to apply what they’ve learnt, while also building confidence in their understanding.
“We’ve filled it with practice exam questions to confirm they’ve understood everything correctly and to bolster confidence ahead of the exam. This is particularly important for those who haven’t sat assessments for some time, as we know it can sometimes feel daunting.”
In addition to the Learner Study Pack, APM has made navigating the pack’s recommended reading resources easier for candidates with its new webpage. Both the digital and printed versions link to this through either QR code or hyperlink throughout the pack.
Candidates on the APM Project Management Qualification aligned to the APM Body of Knowledge 7th edition should continue to use the APM Study Guide.
