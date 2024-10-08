New chair of water industry regulator to be appointed

Acting Cabinet Secretary accepts resignation of outgoing chair

A new chair of the Water Industry Commission for Scotland (WICS) will be appointed in the coming weeks after Ministers accepted the resignation of Professor Donald MacRae from the post.

Acting Cabinet Secretary for Net Zero and Energy Gillian Martin has formally written to Professor MacRae today accepting his resignation which he tendered effective from 21 October.

She said:

“I welcome the opportunity this provides to continue to reset oversight of the Water Industry Commission Scotland in light of the unacceptable financial and governance issues that have arisen in the organisation.

“We are now taking immediate steps to ensure that a new Chair is appointed as quickly as possible.

“Once a new Chair is confirmed, we will be clear with them and the Board that they need to continue to work hard to deliver the changes required to reset the organisation so it delivers to the high standards I expect of a public body.”