Scottish Government
|Printable version
New chair of water industry regulator to be appointed
Acting Cabinet Secretary accepts resignation of outgoing chair
A new chair of the Water Industry Commission for Scotland (WICS) will be appointed in the coming weeks after Ministers accepted the resignation of Professor Donald MacRae from the post.
Acting Cabinet Secretary for Net Zero and Energy Gillian Martin has formally written to Professor MacRae today accepting his resignation which he tendered effective from 21 October.
She said:
“I welcome the opportunity this provides to continue to reset oversight of the Water Industry Commission Scotland in light of the unacceptable financial and governance issues that have arisen in the organisation.
“We are now taking immediate steps to ensure that a new Chair is appointed as quickly as possible.
“Once a new Chair is confirmed, we will be clear with them and the Board that they need to continue to work hard to deliver the changes required to reset the organisation so it delivers to the high standards I expect of a public body.”
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/new-chair-of-water-industry-regulator-to-be-appointed/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Driving the national mission to end child poverty08/10/2024 12:15:00
Championing innovative local projects to support families.
Supporting island communities07/10/2024 16:05:00
£3 million to help improve lives and build prosperity.
Commemorating victims of 7 October attacks07/10/2024 13:15:00
First Minister expresses sympathy as he calls for peace.
First Minister confirms awards from Marine Fund Scotland07/10/2024 12:15:00
£14 million for marine industries and coastal and island communities in 2024/25.
First Minister celebrates acts of courage04/10/2024 15:05:00
Brave@Heart Awards given to emergency service workers and members of the public.
Income tax outturn reconciliation 2022-23: joint statement with HM Treasury04/10/2024 13:05:00
A joint statement from the Scottish Government and HM Treasury setting out the income tax reconciliation process and detailing the 2022-23 income tax reconciliation.
Faith and belief leaders light candles for peace04/10/2024 12:05:00
First Minister supports Scotland’s diverse communities.
Agriculture support04/10/2024 10:05:00
Projects to increase farming skills, tackle environmental impacts and enhance competitiveness in food production will share more than £300,000 in newly-announced grant support.
Stability for the culture sector03/10/2024 15:05:00
The culture sector needs to have stable and supportive financial arrangements in place in order to fulfil its potential, the Culture Secretary Angus Robertson has said.