New Coat of Arms
A new design for the Coat of Arms (image 1) has today been unveiled, following the accession of His Majesty The King. The Arms are updated with each new reign, and are used to denote the Royal Authority by which the government acts – it is “His Majesty’s Government” so by using the Coat of Arms, the government is showing it is acting on the Crown’s authority.
Image 1: The new design for the Coat of Arms
The government always uses a simplified version of this for our Coat of Arms, known as the Lesser Arms. For communication purposes, there is a simpler, silhouette version of this Lesser Arms used (image 2). This will affect the branding of departments and Arm’s-Length Bodies who use the Lesser Arms.
Image 2: The new Lesser Arms
The rollout of new departmental logos is to happen on a no / low-cost basis, starting with digital channels from today.
Image 3: The previous simplified Lesser Arms and the new simplified Lesser Arms
Assets can now be downloaded from the updated brand portal. New logos are available for each of the main departments; ALBs should work with their parent departments on updating their branding in the coming weeks. The simplified Lesser Arms is to be used across government correspondence (such as emails and the intranet) whilst the GOV.UK crown is to be used across social media.
Please reach out to branding@cabinetoffice.gov.uk with any questions.
