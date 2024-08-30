Friday 30 Aug 2024 @ 11:20
Cabinet Office
New courses on Artificial Intelligence launched

They will boost the digital training available on Civil Service Learning

Nine new Artificial Intelligence (AI) courses have been launched on Civil Service Learning to boost civil servants’ skills and knowledge.

These courses will replace the existing seven courses in the Generative AI suite, which will be removed Fri 4 October.

The new courses are offered in various formats, including video, interactive, and written formats, allowing flexibility to learners. 

AI: Fundamentals

AI: Understanding AI Ethics

AI: The business value of AI

AI: Gen AI Tools and Applications

AI: Working with Large Language Models

AI: Machine Learning and Deep Learning

AI: Natural Language Processing and Speech Recognition

AI: Computer Vision

AI: Technical Curriculum

