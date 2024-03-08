Charity Commission
|Printable version
New data suggests nearly half of charities experience issues when banking
Latest survey from the Charity Commission reveals widespread scale and impact of ongoing banking issues facing the sector.
Yesterday (Thursday 7th March 2024), the Charity Commission shared early findings from its annual sector survey, revealing that 42% of trustees surveyed said their charity experienced poor service from their banks in the last 12 months.
6% of respondents confirmed that they had experienced account freezes or being blocked out over the past year and 7% of respondents reported that their bank had lost their records.
Other findings from the survey include:
- 32% of respondents faced issues when trying to update their charity’s contact details or signatories
- 18% had difficulty trying to open a new bank account
- 15% found it challenging to comply with identity requirements set by their bank
- 14% found it difficult to understand what their bank requires of them
These figures include charities experiencing more than one issue.
This comes as the Charity Commission renews its calls for urgent action to be taken by the UK banking sector to improve the service it offers to charities.
The regulator says inadequate banking services result in three key concerns:
- Risks to the provision of charitable services, resulting from charities being unable to meet financial obligations, such as paying staff
- Unsafe banking and financial practices, for example the use of trustees’ personal bank accounts to meet financial obligations, a direct contravention of the Commission’s guidance
- Longer-term impact on morale of volunteer trustees – anecdotal evidence demonstrates some trustees have resigned over frustrations around disruptive banking services.
Helen Stephenson, Chief Executive of the Charity Commission said:
I’m shocked, but not surprised by these new figures, which offer undeniable evidence of the extent and impact of the appalling service charities receive from some banks.
It is simply not good enough that volunteer trustees, who are giving of their free time to serve society, are faced with such unnecessary challenges in managing their charities’ money.
We have worked behind the scenes with banks to improve the service they provide to charities. So far, I have been disappointed with their response. I hope this new research sends a message to the CEOs of high street banks that change is needed now.
In November 2023, the Charity Commission, alongside sister regulators in Northern Ireland and Scotland, issued an open letter to all UK high street banks, highlighting the “substandard” service charities receive. The letter warned how “inadequate banking provision drives charities to rely on unsafe practices” and set out key improvements the regulators want to see. This includes, making processes simpler and improving staff training on how charities operate.
The latest data released by the regulator are early extracts of the survey’s findings. It will be published in full later in the spring.
Notes to editor:
- The Charity Commission is the independent, non-ministerial government department that registers and regulates charities in England and Wales. Its purpose is to ensure charity can thrive and inspire trust so that people can improve lives and strengthen society.
- The survey was based on a sample of charity trustees from the Charity Commission’s online Register of Charities. It was commissioned by the regulator and carried out by research partner BMG. A total of 2,541 responses were received via an online survey between 2nd and 12th February 2024
- Examples of impacts on charities:
- a charity experienced major disruption when their bank froze their account with little notice after asking for scanned identification from more than 60 trustees, many of whom were elderly with no access to internet banking.
- a charity’s account was frozen after a bed bound trustee with cancer was unable to sign a document, despite having the signatures of dozens of other trustees
- a charity’s bank account was closed suddenly, while its CEO was overseas delivering aid. This held up a major grant which will enable the charity to expand its work supporting women’s mental health in a deprived community.
- Specific case studies are available upon request.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/new-data-suggests-nearly-half-of-charities-experience-issues-when-banking
Latest News from
Charity Commission
Regulator launches investigation into Al-Manar Centre Trust over serious concerns about video post08/03/2024 09:10:00
The Charity Commission has opened an inquiry into a Cardiff-based charity over its social media use and protocols.
Disqualified trustee continued to play a role in legal advice charity07/03/2024 10:05:00
Charity Commission’s inquiry finds serious issues in administration of JAFLAS.
New guidance for charities facing decisions about donations05/03/2024 09:20:00
The Charity Commission yesterday (Monday 4 March 2024) published new guidance to help charities when deciding whether to accept, refuse or return a donation.
Education charity investigated over serious financial concerns28/02/2024 10:20:00
The Charity Commission has opened a statutory inquiry into the Abu Bakr Trust, which runs schools in the West Midlands.
Charity Commission stresses independence in five-year strategy27/02/2024 12:20:00
The Charity Commission for England and Wales launches its five-year strategy, setting out its core purpose and strategic priorities for 2024-2029.
Speech to launch Charity Commission's new 5-year strategy26/02/2024 15:10:00
In a speeh delivered at an event at Coin Street, in London, Orlando Fraser launches the Charity Commission's new 5-year strategy.
Regulator to investigate Al-Tawheed Charitable Trust over event held at its premises14/02/2024 09:15:00
The Charity Commission has opened an inquiry to investigate serious concerns over the misuse of charity premises.
Charity Commission announces next Chief Executive08/02/2024 09:10:00
David Holdsworth takes up role in July