New export guarantee champions UK engineering and design services

New financing offer further incentivises overseas buyers to choose British expertise when planning their projects.

UK Export Finance (UKEF), the UK’s export credit agency, has introduced a new guarantee product to help British firms secure international contracts providing engineering, design and technical services.

The Early Project Services Guarantee (EPSG) is now available to overseas buyers who choose to use British services firms to scope and design their projects in the planning phase.

The guarantee helps overseas buyers of UK services to access private finance by assuring lenders that they will receive payment, making the UK offer more attractive.

Once the project services contract is complete, there is potential for the guaranteed loan to be refinanced alongside financing the wider construction project. The prospect of subsequent finance throughout the life-cycle of projects incentivises overseas buyers to select UK services firms for the early-stage work.

Carl Williamson, Director of SME and Trade Finance, UK Export Finance, said:

This new export finance support will give international buyers even more incentive to tap into UK design and engineering expertise. Year-on-year growth in service exports shows that the demand is there for this country’s professional and technical services. The development of our Early Project Services Guarantee is a clear signal of UKEF’s commitment to helping the services sector to maintain its competitive edge and international renown.

The EPSG addresses gaps in market provision for financing the preparatory stages of major projects. It also contributes towards UKEF’s objective of helping a broad range of businesses to export, driving growth across all regions of the UK.

This announcement has been made alongside International Trade Week, an annual event run by the Department for Business and Trade which includes a series of virtual and in-person events to advise UK businesses on different ways to reach new international markets.