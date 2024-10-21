New gate installed at Leigh flood storage area

More than 1,400 homes better-protected from flooding as Kent facility will hold 25 per cent more water than now, enough to fill 600 Olympic swimming pools

The Leigh flood storage area (FSA) currently reduces the risk of flooding from the River Medway to 1,200 homes and businesses in Tonbridge and Hildenborough in Kent. It works by holding peak floodwater in the storage area to minimise flows downstream.

Coinciding with the Environment Agency’s Flood Action Week, a milestone has been reached this month with the installation of a new gate to control the flow of water.

Lifted into place by a 300-tonne crane, this is the first of three new gates that will be installed during construction.

The new gates were delivered in pieces and welded together on site. Each gate weighs around 12.5 tonnes – the equivalent to the weight of a single-decker bus!

By replacing the gates and raising sections of the embankment, the FSA will be able to store approximately 25 per cent more water than it does now; in total, more than 7 million cubic metres of floodwater that will help to better-protect more than 200 additional homes from flooding.

Scheme progress

It is expected that the scheme will be completed by the end of 2025.

This is a complex programme and timings could change depending on external factors, such as the weather. Regular scheme updates will be provided to residents and stakeholders via newsletters and on GOV.UK.

Sally Harvey, the Environment Agency’s area director for Kent, South London and East Sussex, said:

The installation of the new gate is a huge achievement and a great step forward in the project to reduce the flood-risk to more than 1,400 homes in Tonbridge and Hildenborough. People can be assured that the flood storage area will remain operational throughout the project continuing to protect people, homes and businesses. Thank you to local residents for the continued patience while the work is ongoing.

Cllr Matt Boughton, leader of Tonbridge and Malling Borough Council, said:

The completion of this major milestone is a huge achievement, and I’d like to thank all those who’ve contributed to getting us to this stage of the project. It takes us a step closer to providing even greater protection from the risk of flooding to local homes and businesses that can have a devastating impact. I look forward to seeing the scheme continue its progress towards completion and much improved flood protection for the people of Tonbridge, Hildenborough and all communities in the Medway catchment.

Liz Gibney, Kent and Medway Economic Partnership chair, said:

We are delighted to see the installation of a new flood gate at Leigh. The Kent and Medway Economic Partnership originally proposed this scheme for central government investment, as we are very mindful of the devasting effects that flooding can have on local residents, businesses and communities. Some estimates say that the average cost of flood damage in a commercial setting is around £80,000, and that a small business can lose up to 50 working days following a flood event, which clearly leads to a loss of custom and sales. This new investment will, therefore, bring peace of mind to businesses in the area, and increase confidence to invest in our locality.

Rob Thomas, cabinet member for environment at Kent County Council, said:

Completing the installation of the first gate marks a significant milestone in the delivery of the Leigh flood storage area expansion, and Kent County Council is very pleased with the progress being made. This scheme will better-protect homes and business from flooding in Tonbridge and Hildenborough, and offer improved climate resilience.

For more information please visit the scheme’s online pages.

Working in partnership

The Environment Agency is working with Kent County Council, Tonbridge and Malling Borough Council and the Kent and Medway Economic Partnership (previously part of the South East Local Enterprise Partnership) to reduce flood risk to over 1,400 homes and businesses in Tonbridge, Hildenborough and downstream communities.

Funding is through the government’s Flood Defence Grant in Aid (FDGiA), with contributions from Tonbridge and Malling Borough Council, Kent County Council and the South East Local Enterprise Partnership, now the Kent and Medway Economic Partnership.

Background

This week, 14-20 October, is also the Environment Agency’s Flood Action Week, which aims to help people and businesses prepare for flooding.

Will the Leigh flood storage area still be operational during construction?

Yes, the work are planned so that most of the work on the flood storage area will be during summer periods when there is a lower risk of flooding. There are robust contingency plans in place to use the flood storage area whenever needed.

The Considerate Constructors Scheme

The Environment Agency is aware of the impact of construction activity on local communities.

The Considerate Constructors Scheme promotes high standards and accountability within the construction industry. It is a voluntary scheme, meaning that scheme-registered contractors and organisations are actively trying to improve the way they work, by raising their standards in being more considerate to communities, the environment and their own workforce.

The project’s construction partner, VolkerStevin is signed-up to the scheme. The site reference is: 134154 and people can give feedback on freephone 0800 783 1423. Or email the project team direct at LEHESEnquiries@volkerstevin.co.uk.

History of the Leigh flood storage area and the Reservoirs Act works

