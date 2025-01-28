Department for Business & Trade
New 'global growth team' appointed by Trade Secretary
A new ‘global growth team’ of UK Trade Envoys has today [28 January] been appointed by the Trade Secretary to drive UK exports and investment as the Government pulls every lever available to drive economic growth under its Plan for Change.
The 32 parliamentarians, drawn from across the political spectrum, have been assigned target markets across six continents and tasked with identifying trade and investment opportunities for businesses and championing the UK as a destination of choice for investment in those markets.
Each market has been identified as presenting significant potential for growing UK trade and Trade Envoys are appointed on their ability, relevant skills and experience. This can be based on their respective markets or UK sector knowledge, including previous government-to-government experience, as well as their commitment to the UK’s growth mission.
Business and Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds said:
Trade and investment are key to delivering economic growth, the number one mission of this Government and a key part of our Plan for Change.
That’s why I’ve launched a new team of Trade Envoys, who will use their experience, expertise and knowledge to unlock new markets around the world for British businesses, drumming up investment into the UK and ultimately driving economic growth.
They will work closely with the Department for Business and Trade. The announcement comes ahead of the new Trade Strategy in Spring, which will prioritise rebuilding our relationship with the EU and seizing opportunities to access new markets further afield.
Alongside bolstering exports, attracting investments, and removing trade barriers, the government is also resuming trade talks with FTA partners, including – so far - the GCC, Switzerland and South Korea.
The news comes as Trade Minister Douglas Alexander is in South Africa today as part of a multi-leg visit to the region to strengthen trade links and create opportunities for UK businesses.
The new appointments are:
- Afzal Khan MP appointed to Türkiye
- Alex Sobel MP appointed to Ukraine
- Bell Ribeiro-Addy MP appointed to Ghana
- Ben Coleman MP appointed to Morocco & Francophone West Africa
- Calvin Bailey MP appointed to Southern Africa
- Carolyn Harris MP appointed to New Zealand
- Dan Carden MP appointed to Mexico
- David Pinto-Duschinsky MP appointed to Switzerland & Lichtenstein
- Fabian Hamilton MP appointed to Southern Cone
- Flo Eshalomi MP appointed to Nigeria
- George Freeman MP appointed to Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore & Brunei
- Lord Iain McNicol of West Kilbride appointed to Jordan, Kuwait & the Palestine Territories
- Lord Ian Austin of Dudley appointed to Israel
- Baroness Jane Ramsey of Wall Heath appointed to Ethiopia
- Jess Morden MP appointed to Central America
- Lord John Alderdice appointed to Azerbaijan & Central Asia
- Lord John Hannett of Everton appointed to Sri Lanka
- Lord John Speller of Smethwick appointed to Australia
- Josh MacAlister MP appointed to Brazil
- Kate Osamor MP appointed to East Africa
- Matt Western MP appointed to Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia & Laos
- Mohammad Yasin MP appointed to Pakistan
- Naz Shah MP appointed to Indonesia & ASEAN
- Paulette Hamilton MP appointed to Commonwealth Caribbean
- Lord Richard Faulkner of Worcester appointed to Taiwan
- Lord Roger Liddle appointed to Andean
- Dr Rosena Allin-Khan appointed to South Africa
- Baroness Rosie Winterton of Doncaster appointed to Bangladesh
- Sarah Olney MP appointed to North Africa
- Sharon Hodgson MP appointed to Japan
- Lord Tom Watson of Wyre Forest appointed to Republic of Korea
- Yasmin Qureshi MP appointment to Egypt
