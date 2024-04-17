Welsh Government
|Printable version
New legislation will make Wales a competitive and attractive place for infrastructure projects
New legislation has yesterday been passed in the Senedd that will modernise and simplify the process behind developing significant infrastructure projects in Wales.
The new Infrastructure (Wales) Bill, which was introduced to the Senedd in June 2023, will bring forth major changes to the legislative framework and will speed up the consenting process on both land and in the territorial sea.
The new form of consent will be known as ‘Infrastructure Consent’ and will be issued in relation to Significant Infrastructure Projects, including energy, transport, waste and water, among other infrastructure types.
This unified consenting process will create more consistency and certainty in Wales’s ability to deliver, develop and attract further infrastructure investment.
Addressing the Senedd, the Cabinet Secretary for Housing, Local Government and Planning, Julie James, said:
Having an effective and efficient consenting process is vital to deliver significant infrastructure projects in Wales which make a positive contribution towards our social, economic and environmental prosperity and net zero ambitions.
Not only will it improve the competitiveness of Wales as an attractive place for investment and jobs, it will also empower local communities and other key stakeholders by providing robust opportunities to engage in an open and transparent process to help shape developments which affect them.
The Bill will also play a key role in delivering the Welsh Government’s renewable energy targets as we move towards ‘net zero’ emissions by 2050, enabling the consenting of renewable energy projects in a robust, but timely manner.
To ensure the smooth implementation of the new legislation, two consultation papers will issue later in the spring.
The first consultation paper will focus on the pre-application consultation procedure and will be a call for evidence to stakeholders, local communities and other interested parties to seek ideas and suggestions for how pre-application consultation should be conducted.
The second consultation paper will focus on fees for the consenting process.
Local communities and other key stakeholders are encouraged to engage with the consultations to help shape developments which affect them.
The Cabinet Secretary continued:
I am committed to working closely with stakeholders during the development of the subordinate legislation to help ensure the infrastructure consenting process operates effectively, efficiently and with maximum engagement.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/new-legislation-will-make-wales-competitive-and-attractive-place-infrastructure-projects
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Causes of death to be scrutinised in revamp of death certificates16/04/2024 10:12:10
To strengthen safeguards, medical examiners will look at the cause of death in all cases that haven’t been referred to the coroner.
Vital funding to support Welsh hospices12/04/2024 14:05:00
Health Secretary Eluned Morgan has today announced Welsh hospices will receive £4m in government funding to continue their vital work.
Brave Welsh teenager who saved another person’s life among ‘truly inspirational’ winners of 2024 St David Awards12/04/2024 11:05:00
An Explorer Scout from Rhondda Cynon Taf, who saved a young man about to take his own life, was among the winners at this year’s St David Awards, which recognise people who have done extraordinary things.
BMA pay disputes – junior doctors, consultants and specialist doctors09/04/2024 14:15:00
The Welsh Government and BMA Wales’ three national committees representing consultants, SAS doctors and junior doctors have today agreed to formal negotiations about pay.
Getting workplace recycling sorted08/04/2024 14:05:00
As of saturday (06 April 2024), it has become law for all businesses, charities, and public sector organisations to sort their waste for recycling.
Helping you manage contracts and suppliers05/04/2024 11:05:00
In winter 2023, the Welsh Government worked alongside the Cabinet Office to support 10 delegates from the Welsh public sector engage in the Contract Management Capability Programme at Practitioner and Expert levels.
Mum praises significant benefits of Flying Start programme for daughter03/04/2024 14:05:00
A mum who has benefited from the expansion of the Welsh Government’s Flying Start programme has praised the scheme for the “head start” it has given her youngest child.
Don’t miss out on help with school essentials26/03/2024 11:05:00
88% of those eligible have claimed their free School Essentials grant to help with costs like school uniform, shoes, bags, sports kit and equipment. Have you claimed yours?