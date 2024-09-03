Association for Project Management
New Management Qualification exams now open
Project professionals can now take the new APM Project Management Qualification exam.
Aimed at candidates with 2-3 years of experience as a project professional, the new exam allows candidates to demonstrate their knowledge and understanding of the syllabus through a new mixture of question types designed to remove barriers to success.
Now live, it’s expected the qualification will support tens of thousands of project professionals in the coming years.
Commenting on the launch, Jackie Martin, APM’s Director of Education and Life-Long Learning, said:
“Our new Project Management Qualification is the result of listening to the profession and experts and bringing what we heard together to create a great new qualification.
“We’ve built it from the ground up, keeping what people loved – like the broad syllabus coverage – and making changes where they helped bring new levels of accessibility or a better experience. This includes our new exam format that’s designed to test candidate’s knowledge in a variety of ways.
“Thank you to everyone who supported the development of our qualification, including the 300 people who sat our largest ever pilot exam last year.”
The new structure introduces new question types which allow candidates to demonstrate their project management knowledge and understanding, as well as reflecting views from a wide-ranging consultation and pilot that highlighted admiration from Corporate Partners, candidates and Accredited Training Providers for the breadth and depth of the qualification’s assessment coverage.
The new qualification has kept this coverage with updates only where it adds value to a candidate’s depth of knowledge or where futureproofing was needed. It remains at Level 7 on the Scottish Credit and Qualifications Framework (SCQF), which is equivalent to an Advanced Higher or a Higher National Certificate.
The question types are now multiple response, select from list, short response and long response.
Candidates are encouraged to bring their knowledge and understanding built up outside the classroom and apply it to their studies as part of the exam preparation. This approach prepares candidates not just for the exam, but for the complexities they will face in their professional careers.
In addition to the new exam, APM has also introduced a new Learner Study Pack. This resource is designed to support candidates through the qualification. The study pack includes an extensive range of materials such as practice questions and scenarios, providing learners with the necessary resources to succeed.
Training towards the new qualification can be undertaken through one of APM’s Accredited Providers, or candidates can self-study.
For more information on the new APM Project Management Qualification and study resources, visit the qualification’s homepage.
The opening of exams represents the final stage in the introduction of APM’s new Project Management Qualification, which was first announced in January 2024.
