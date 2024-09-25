Home Office
|Printable version
New measures set out to reduce net migration
The government's plan to reduce net migration has been bolstered by new measures announced yesterday.
New measures to cut historically high levels of net migration were announced yesterday, bolstering the Home Secretary’s approach to tackle the root causes behind the UK’s long-term reliance on international recruitment.
Sectors most reliant on overseas workers will be targeted to ensure they are addressing their failure to invest in skills here in the UK.
The government will task the Migration Advisory Committee (MAC) with monitoring and proactively highlighting key sectors where skills shortages have led to surges in overseas recruitment and provide a yearly assessment to ministers to inform policy decision making.
Rules around visa sponsorship of migrant workers will also be strengthened so that strong action can be taken against employers who flout employment laws, restricting their ability to hire workers from abroad. This is in addition to work already underway to clamp down on existing sponsor licence holders and to stop visa abuse, such as the ramping up of investigation visits by UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI), and suspending and revoking licenses where employers abuse the immigration system and exploit migrant workers.
This follows plans already set out by the Home Secretary to link migration policy with skills and wider labour market policy, so that international recruitment is no longer the default choice for employers filling skills shortages, as well as the government’s confirmation that changes made by the previous administration to the immigration system will remain in place.
The new joined-up approach across government, set out by the Home Secretary in July, establishes a framework in which the newly formed Skills England, the Industrial Strategy Council, together with input from the Department for Work and Pensions, will work closely with the MAC so that migration is not used as an alternative to tackling training or skills shortages in the UK.
The MAC’s annual assessment will help industries respond swiftly to skills gaps and take necessary steps to reduce their dependency on migrant workers and invest in training, workforce plans, and higher quality jobs for workers here at home.
The expanded role for the MAC will be bolstered by additional capacity and includes work to assess the root causes of why certain sectors are so reliant on overseas workers. It has already been commissioned by the Home Secretary to look at IT and engineering - key sectors which have consistently relied on the international workforce, rather than sourcing the workers and skills they need here in the UK.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/new-measures-set-out-to-reduce-net-migration
Latest News from
Home Office
More than 30 arrests in crackdown on Common Travel Area abuse24/09/2024 11:10:00
A three-day crackdown against people-smuggling gangs saw 31 arrests.
Top perpetrators of VAWG targeted under new National Strategy23/09/2024 12:25:00
Top perpetrators of Violence Against Women and Girls to be targeted under new data-driven National Strategy
New measures set out to combat violence against women and girls20/09/2024 15:20:00
Home Secretary to spearhead a cross-government approach to tackling violence against women and girls, part of the wider mission to take back our streets.
eVisa transition: vulnerability support confirmed19/09/2024 12:25:00
Physical immigration document holders urged to take action to access their eVisa now as up to £4 million grant funding support confirmed.
Protection zones around abortion clinics in place by October18/09/2024 14:10:00
Safe access buffer zones will be in force around abortion clinics from 31 October to bring in stronger safeguards for women accessing services.
New investment for Border Security Command18/09/2024 10:12:10
Up to £75million in new investment for the Border Security Command paves way for an autumn immigration crime crackdown.
Designing content for people with limited English18/09/2024 09:10:00
Blog posted by: Sarah Lombardi, Principal Content Designer and Steven Shukor, Principal Content Designer, 17 September 2024 – Categories: Content, User centred design.
'Martyn’s Law' introduced to Parliament to better protect the public from terrorism13/09/2024 15:20:00
The Terrorism (Protection of Premises) Bill will increase preparedness for, and protection from, terrorist attacks at public venues.
Crackdown on intimate image abuse as government strengthens online safety laws13/09/2024 14:22:00
Sharing intimate images without consent will be made a ‘priority offence’ under the Online Safety Act and social media firms will have to proactively remove and stop this material appearing on their platforms.