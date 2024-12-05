Crown Prosecution Service
|Printable version
New measures unveiled to improve service to victims of crime
NEW measures to help keep victims of crime engaged in the justice process against the backdrop of delays have been unveiled by the Crown Prosecution Service.
The package, set out by Stephen Parkinson, the Director of Public Prosecutions, has a strong focus on victims of rape and serious sexual offences to recognise the devastating impact these crimes can have on victims.
All adult victims of rape and serious offences are now being offered a pre-trial meeting with the CPS ahead of trial, as well as access to a dedicated Victim Liaison Officers (VLOs) as a single point of contact to answer any questions they have. To date over 40 VLOs have been recruited and over 550 staff who will be meeting victims have received training.
It has been developed following direct input from victims of rape and serious sexual offences, meaning a more tailored service to meet their needs.
Stephen Parkinson, Director of Public Prosecutions, said: “Being a victim of crime can be life changing and delays to the system puts an even greater responsibility on us to make sure we are getting the service we give to victims right.
“I know of the dark shadow people waiting for criminal proceedings are living under - it can prevent healing and damage relationships.
“Consistent, clear communication is vital to support victims to continue with the process and help us secure justice.
“Frankly, we know we haven’t been getting this right, which is why the investment in these new measures will bring significant changes and deliver the more supportive, consistent service victims deserve.”
Further measures as part of the Victims Programme include:
- Piloting an improved service to all victims of crime who have their case charged by the CPS. Victims in pilot areas will receive a phone call, email or letter from the CPS to explain our charging decision, giving them the opportunity to ask any questions, to hear more about what happens next and their rights under the Victims' Code.
- Consulting directly with victims of crime through Victim Reference Groups. For example, based on victims’ feedback that seeing the defendant’s name in print can be re-traumatising, we no longer use the defendant’s name in the opening of our letters.
Working closely with partners including the police and Independent Sexual Violence Advisors (ISVAs), to ensure the right support is in place for victims. Through ISVA drop-ins, rape local scrutiny panels where cases can be analysed to identify areas of good practice, we are continuing to learn and improve our service to rape victims. We have established joint governance with the National Police Chief’s Council to co-ordinate our service to victims.
The CPS's Victims Programme will be independently evaluated to ensure it translates into real improvements for victims.
Charlotte Caulton-Scott, Head of a RASSO unit in CPS East Midlands, said: “As a prosecutor I see first-hand the impact these crimes have on individuals, which is why it’s so important they feel supported.
“Too often the CPS is thought of as a faceless organisation which impacts victims trusting us to get a just outcome for them.
“These new measures put a face to a name and provide reassurances victims were otherwise missing out on.
“Alongside working with ISVAs, police, and other support services, we will be able to do much more to help victims throughout this daunting and at times challenging process.”
Victims and VAWG Minister, Alex Davies-Jones, said: “It takes immense bravery for victims to speak out, and they deserve to feel supported on every step of their journey.
“I welcome the Crown Prosecution Service’s work to make the court room a safer space for victims of rape and sexual violence. This is imperative to tackling unacceptable victim attrition rates and delivering on our mission to halve violence against women and girls.”
Katie Kempen, Chief Executive at Victim Support, said: “Victim-survivors often feel let down and left in the dark whilst going through the court process. Plans to listen to victims’ lived experiences, ensure CPS staff are trauma informed and improve communication around charging decisions all have the potential to ensure victims are better supported and able to understand the court process.
“The introduction of Victim Liaison Officers also holds promise for driving positive change. The success of these roles will rest on how well they integrate into an already complicated system and work alongside Independent Sexual Violence Advocates, who play a truly vital role in supporting victim-survivors throughout the court process.
“However, whilst many victim-survivors will welcome the opportunity to have a pre-trial meeting, it is vital they are fully informed about notes being taken and what information may have to be disclosed to the defence as a result. Victim-survivors must be able to use these sessions to ask questions and speak openly, without fear that what is said may be used against them in court.”
All of this work is ultimately to improve victim experience, but also help to give victims the confidence to come forward so more rape and sexual offences are prosecuted where appropriate, while understanding not all victims want or will benefit from a criminal justice outcome.
Swift and effective prosecutions are one of the ways we are contributing towards the government’s pledge to halve violence against women and girls in the next decade.
Notes to editors
Case studies:
Case Study one – emotional support
Helping a sex-worker who had been raped stay engaged with the criminal justice process is a case that one CPS paralegal legal assistant says she was so profoundly affected by, she will take the experience “to the grave” with her.
She said: On the front line in courts, we are assisting vulnerable people in the bleakest times of their lives. I always try and bear that in mind when things aren’t going to plan. The thanks we get when a guilty verdict has been returned makes a difficult day just that little bit more bearable.”
The paralegal said: “I remember her telling me over and over no one will believe her because she sells her body for a living.
“I said I believed her and have faith in her.
The victim attended court for verdict and despite not being assigned to the court that day, the paralegal chose to meet and greet her on arrival and was present when guilty verdicts were returned.
The paralegal added: “It was the realisation that we play a significant role at court, we are not just Paralegal assistants, we also give emotional support and practical advice and no two cases are the same.”
“I feel privileged to work for the CPS in playing my small part within the huge system of delivering justice.”
Case Study two - supportive measures in court
Supporting a victim in a non-recent child sexual abuse case meant they were able to attend a sentencing hearing despite fears of confronting her attacker’s supporters in the public gallery.
The new Victim Liaison Officer was able to work with an Independent Victim Support Advisor (ISVA) to support the woman to get the closure she needed in court.
A Senior Prosecutor from the CPS Rape and Serious Sexual Offences (RASSO) unit said: “One of the biggest sources of anxiety for the victim was facing other family members in court. It was really important for her to be at the sentencing hearing to get closure on what had been a long journey for her.
“The prospect of meeting them in such an emotionally charged environment was a huge barrier, but this was an area where we could really offer support.”
Ahead of the trial, the team worked together with the ISVA to make sure representations were made to the Judge to make them aware of the victim’s anxieties. They agreed that the public gallery could be cleared when the victim entered court, evidence was given from behind a screen, and they were also allowed to leave through the Judges entrance, so they avoided the chance of family contact.
For sentencing, the same adjustments were permitted, the victim was able to enter via the Jury entrance and remained seated there during the sentence away from the public gallery.
The Prosecutor added: “The judge also helped by addressing the court room very sternly about expected conduct – these may seem like small things but to a victim, they are huge. These are life changing moments for people who experience the criminal justice process. In this case, it helped the victim stand in court as the sentence was delivered and feel she’d got the closure she very much deserved.”
Case study three - supporting through delays
Helping victims stay engaged with the criminal justice process when faced with long delays caused by the court backlog is a familiar issue, especially for victims of rape and serious sexual offences. A new Victim Liaison Officer was able to support a victim of non recent sexual abuse when her trial was adjourned for the second time.
The case involved sexual abuse by a family member in the 1980’s. The CPS charged the case in 2020.
The Victim Liaison Officer said: “The length of time that proceedings drag on can have a massive impact, especially in cases of sexual abuse. Originally the trial was due to start in 2022 but due to difficulties with court listings availability, it was adjourned twice.
“We knew we had to work to keep her engaged so we offered her a phone call so we could explain the reasons to her. Following this, we met her for a meeting with the prosecutor and paralegal.
“It is so easy to forget that most people may never need to know how the justice process works, and it can be incredibly daunting.
The woman said she felt hugely comforted to know people had been working on the case behind the scenes and that after the call, she had a person from CPS she could speak to.”
The CPS team stayed in touch with the woman, when a new date was set and contacted her a couple of weeks before the start to check she was ok and was ready to attend court and give evidence. Even though the verdict was a jury acquittal – the woman wrote to give her thanks for the support she has received.
Original article link: https://www.cps.gov.uk/cps/news/new-measures-unveiled-improve-service-victims-crime
Latest News from
Crown Prosecution Service
Former soldier who escaped prison convicted of spying for Iran03/12/2024 12:20:00
A former army soldier has been convicted of gathering classified information for the benefit of Iran and later escaping prison.
Brighton man convicted for raping and sexually abusing young women and children02/12/2024 13:33:00
A man was found guilty of offences against six victims, including rape, sexual abuse and assault.
CPS sets out Action Plan to tackle disproportionality in charging decisions28/11/2024 17:20:00
An ambitious plan to tackle racial disproportionality and safeguard fair prosecution decision-making for all has been published today by the Crown Prosecution Service.
Company director jailed for a £3 million money laundering operation28/11/2024 15:05:00
A company director has been jailed for his key role in a £3 million money laundering operation.
Mother jailed for hiding her child in a drawer for three years27/11/2024 14:20:00
A mother who hid her new baby in a drawer in her bed for three years and fed her through a syringe has been jailed.
Eight more charged over aggravated burglary of business premises25/11/2024 12:20:00
A further eight people have been charged following an aggravated burglary incident at a premises in south Gloucestershire.
Former scout leader who assaulted 19 boys over a near 30-year period has been convicted21/11/2024 09:15:00
A former scout leader who assaulted children as young as seven over almost three decades has been convicted.
Five convicted of the murders of Bristol teenagers Mason Rist and Max Dixon15/11/2024 16:30:00
Five people, including four youths who cannot be named because of their ages, have been convicted at Bristol Crown Court of the murders of teenagers Mason Rist and Max Dixon, who were attacked and killed on the Knowle area of the city in January 2024.