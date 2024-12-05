New measures unveiled to improve service to victims of crime

NEW measures to help keep victims of crime engaged in the justice process against the backdrop of delays have been unveiled by the Crown Prosecution Service.

The package, set out by Stephen Parkinson, the Director of Public Prosecutions, has a strong focus on victims of rape and serious sexual offences to recognise the devastating impact these crimes can have on victims.

All adult victims of rape and serious offences are now being offered a pre-trial meeting with the CPS ahead of trial, as well as access to a dedicated Victim Liaison Officers (VLOs) as a single point of contact to answer any questions they have. To date over 40 VLOs have been recruited and over 550 staff who will be meeting victims have received training.

It has been developed following direct input from victims of rape and serious sexual offences, meaning a more tailored service to meet their needs.

Stephen Parkinson, Director of Public Prosecutions, said: “Being a victim of crime can be life changing and delays to the system puts an even greater responsibility on us to make sure we are getting the service we give to victims right.

“I know of the dark shadow people waiting for criminal proceedings are living under - it can prevent healing and damage relationships.

“Consistent, clear communication is vital to support victims to continue with the process and help us secure justice.

“Frankly, we know we haven’t been getting this right, which is why the investment in these new measures will bring significant changes and deliver the more supportive, consistent service victims deserve.”

Further measures as part of the Victims Programme include:

Piloting an improved service to all victims of crime who have their case charged by the CPS. Victims in pilot areas will receive a phone call, email or letter from the CPS to explain our charging decision, giving them the opportunity to ask any questions, to hear more about what happens next and their rights under the Victims' Code.

Consulting directly with victims of crime through Victim Reference Groups. For example, based on victims’ feedback that seeing the defendant’s name in print can be re-traumatising, we no longer use the defendant’s name in the opening of our letters.

Working closely with partners including the police and Independent Sexual Violence Advisors (ISVAs), to ensure the right support is in place for victims. Through ISVA drop-ins, rape local scrutiny panels where cases can be analysed to identify areas of good practice, we are continuing to learn and improve our service to rape victims. We have established joint governance with the National Police Chief’s Council to co-ordinate our service to victims.

The CPS's Victims Programme will be independently evaluated to ensure it translates into real improvements for victims.

Charlotte Caulton-Scott, Head of a RASSO unit in CPS East Midlands, said: “As a prosecutor I see first-hand the impact these crimes have on individuals, which is why it’s so important they feel supported.

“Too often the CPS is thought of as a faceless organisation which impacts victims trusting us to get a just outcome for them.

“These new measures put a face to a name and provide reassurances victims were otherwise missing out on.

“Alongside working with ISVAs, police, and other support services, we will be able to do much more to help victims throughout this daunting and at times challenging process.”

Victims and VAWG Minister, Alex Davies-Jones, said: “It takes immense bravery for victims to speak out, and they deserve to feel supported on every step of their journey.

“I welcome the Crown Prosecution Service’s work to make the court room a safer space for victims of rape and sexual violence. This is imperative to tackling unacceptable victim attrition rates and delivering on our mission to halve violence against women and girls.”

Katie Kempen, Chief Executive at Victim Support, said: “Victim-survivors often feel let down and left in the dark whilst going through the court process. Plans to listen to victims’ lived experiences, ensure CPS staff are trauma informed and improve communication around charging decisions all have the potential to ensure victims are better supported and able to understand the court process.

“The introduction of Victim Liaison Officers also holds promise for driving positive change. The success of these roles will rest on how well they integrate into an already complicated system and work alongside Independent Sexual Violence Advocates, who play a truly vital role in supporting victim-survivors throughout the court process.

“However, whilst many victim-survivors will welcome the opportunity to have a pre-trial meeting, it is vital they are fully informed about notes being taken and what information may have to be disclosed to the defence as a result. Victim-survivors must be able to use these sessions to ask questions and speak openly, without fear that what is said may be used against them in court.”

All of this work is ultimately to improve victim experience, but also help to give victims the confidence to come forward so more rape and sexual offences are prosecuted where appropriate, while understanding not all victims want or will benefit from a criminal justice outcome.

Swift and effective prosecutions are one of the ways we are contributing towards the government’s pledge to halve violence against women and girls in the next decade.