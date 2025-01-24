Homeless Link
New member: Foundation Homes & Support CIC
We're delighted to welcome Foundation Homes & Support CIC as a new member of Homeless Link!
After two decades of working as a Probation Officer, Felicity founded Foundation Homes & Support CIC to build on her passion for making a tangible difference in people’s lives. Her 20 years in Probation taught her that every individual has a story. Understanding the root causes of people's struggles was key to reducing reoffending rates and helping to create positive changes. While success wasn’t guaranteed for every case, the goal was always the same: to create a future with no more victims.
In addition to her professional background, Felicity has been a landlord for 19 years and has focused on property investment for the last six. During this time, Felicity and her team developed a diverse portfolio that includes buy-to-lets, holiday lets, HMOs and commercial-to-residential projects. These experiences reinforced her belief in the transformative power of stable housing. Foundation Homes & Support CIC now carries forward this mission by providing safe, secure, and well-maintained homes to some of the most vulnerable members of our community. Through tailored support and offering an enabling environment, they aim to reduce homelessness, disadvantage and offending while empowering individuals to lead healthy, independent, and successful lives.
Felicity is keen to work with private landlords local to Shropshire who share the same vision and want to have a positive social impact.
To find out more about their work visit their website or contact info@foundation-homes.org
