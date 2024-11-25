New member: Revolving Doors Housing Trust

We're delighted to welcome Revolving Doors Housing Trust as a new member of Homeless Link!

Revolving Doors provides secure housing and temporary supported accommodation for extremely vulnerable and high-risk homeless adults aged between 18-75 in Greater Manchester.

Their mission is to participate in the reduction and eradication homelessness in the region by assisting those who use their services to secure suitable and appropriate permanent accommodation, in both the public and private housing sector.

They offer practical support to tackle issues relating to ill health, welfare rights, education, employment, access to vital services, and other issues that interfere with a resident’s quality of life.

The values of Revolving Doors are summarized in their motto: “Everyone Deserves a Chance.”

To find out more about their work visit their website Revolving Doors or contact info@rd-ht.org.uk.