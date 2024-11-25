Homeless Link
New member: Revolving Doors Housing Trust
We're delighted to welcome Revolving Doors Housing Trust as a new member of Homeless Link!
Revolving Doors provides secure housing and temporary supported accommodation for extremely vulnerable and high-risk homeless adults aged between 18-75 in Greater Manchester.
Their mission is to participate in the reduction and eradication homelessness in the region by assisting those who use their services to secure suitable and appropriate permanent accommodation, in both the public and private housing sector.
They offer practical support to tackle issues relating to ill health, welfare rights, education, employment, access to vital services, and other issues that interfere with a resident’s quality of life.
The values of Revolving Doors are summarized in their motto: “Everyone Deserves a Chance.”
To find out more about their work visit their website Revolving Doors or contact info@rd-ht.org.uk.
Original article link: https://homeless.org.uk/news/new-member-revolving-doors-housing-trust/
Latest News from
Homeless Link
Home Office confirms that evictions from asylum accommodation will pause when SWEP is activated20/11/2024 15:20:00
From the 18th November 2024, with immediate effect, the Home Office has confirmed that evictions of individuals from asylum accommodation will pause for a period of up to, but no more than, 3 days when Severe Weather Emergency Protocol (SWEP) is activated by a Local Authority. This is to support local authorities to meet their humanitarian obligation to preserve life in severe weather conditions. There is currently no end date to this renewal of policy.
New member: Fighting Homelessness CIC19/11/2024 15:20:00
We're delighted to welcome Fighting Homelessness CIC as a new member of Homeless Link!
How radical safeguarding can create systemic change for people experiencing homelessness18/11/2024 12:33:00
In this blog, Gill Taylor, Strategic Lead for the Dying Homeless Project and independent Safeguarding Adult Review author, talks about the Radical Safeguarding Toolkit and encourages practitioners to challenge the status quo of harm and discrimination and move towards anti-oppressive practice.
Youth funding opportunity available via The Steel Charitable Trust15/11/2024 09:20:00
The Steel Charitable Trust is a charitable grant-giving trust that makes awards to registered charities throughout the United Kingdom. The Trust has historic links with Luton and the wider county of Bedfordshire, so Trustees take particular interest in applications that benefit these areas.
Building a case for Housing First: Regional Pilots final evaluation report13/11/2024 16:15:00
Last month, the Government published the final evaluation report for its three regional Housing First Pilots. These reports aim to build the evidence base for what works in delivering positive outcomes for people with experience of homelessness and complex needs and provide highly positive findings on the success of Housing First. Homeless Link will use this evidence to support our own asks around the sustainable roll-out of the approach.
110 homelessness CEOs call for National Insurance support12/11/2024 11:10:00
The Chief Executives of 110 homelessness organisations in England have signed an open letter to the Chancellor of the Exchequer, the Rt Hon Rachel Reeves.
Supporting people experiencing homelessness with diabetes11/11/2024 15:20:00
Samantha Dorney-Smith, Nursing Fellow at the homeless and inclusion health charity Pathway, writes about a national partnership project which considered how to improve care for people experiencing homelessness with diabetes, and shares links to resources to support frontline workers.
Homelessness and the Budget 202404/11/2024 09:15:00
The run up to the budget was thick with anticipation across a sector full of uncertainty about the future of much of the homelessness and rough sleeping funding.