MI5
|Printable version
New MI5 Badge for His Majesty the King
MI5 has, made a small change to its Badge to reflect the symbols of state chosen by His Majesty King Charles.
The crown at the top of the Badge is now the rounded Tudor Crown, which replaces the St Edward’s Crown that formed part of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s cypher.
The Tudor Crown features at the top of the King’s cypher.
MI5 has long enjoyed His Majesty’s recognition and we are proud to make this change. This marks the first change to our Badge since it was adopted in 1981.
The MI5 Badge
MI5’s Badge was adopted in 1981. At the centre of the Badge is a winged sea-lion: a mythical beast, half lion and half fish. The sea-lion (not to be confused with the aquatic mammal) represents our historical association with the UK’s armed forces. The lion’s head represents the British Army, the fish’s body represents the Royal Navy and the wings represent the Royal Air Force.
Surrounding this central emblem are:
- The five-petalled cinquefoil, alluding to the “5” in MI5.
- The portcullis, representing Parliament and reflecting our role in upholding parliamentary democracy.
- The rose, which has historical associations with state intelligence work. Sir Francis Walsingham, Queen Elizabeth I’s spymaster, is widely considered to be the first British intelligence chief and used a rose as the seal on his signet ring.
Original article link: https://www.mi5.gov.uk/new-mi5-badge-for-his-majesty-the-king
Latest News from
MI5
Five Eyes launch shared security advice campaign for tech startups29/10/2024 13:15:00
Members of the Five Eyes intelligence partnership yesterday launched Secure Innovation, shared security guidance to help protect emerging technology companies from a range of threats, particularly those from nation-state actors.
Director General Ken McCallum gives latest threat update10/10/2024 11:32:00
MI5 Director General Ken McCallum recently (08 October 2024) gave his latest update on the current national security threats facing the UK.
Threat Level For Northern Ireland Related Terrorism in Northern Ireland Reduced to Substantial08/03/2024 13:15:00
MI5 has lowered the terrorism threat level for Northern Ireland related terrorism in Northern Ireland from 'SEVERE' to 'SUBSTANTIAL'.
Five Eyes Intelligence Partners Launch Outreach Drive To Secure Innovation19/10/2023 13:15:00
The heads of the Five Eyes domestic intelligence agencies yesterday launched new advice to help organisations protect themselves against the security threats posed by nation states.
Maths And MI5: The Calculations That Keep The Country Safe03/07/2023 14:38:00
Our director general, Ken McCallum, delivered the annual Bowman lecture at the University of Glasgow earlier last month.
CORONATION OF KING CHARLES III09/05/2023 10:15:00
Alongside the rest of the nation, MI5 were delighted to celebrate the coronation of Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla.
Threat level to Northern Ireland from Northern Ireland-related terrorism raised to SEVERE29/03/2023 13:15:00
The Secretary of State for Northern Ireland yesterday informed Parliament that MI5 has raised the terrorism threat level in Northern Ireland from Northern Ireland-related terrorism to SEVERE.
New body will help the UK combat national security threats14/03/2023 10:15:00
A new body has been created to help the UK combat national security threats.