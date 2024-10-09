New Momentum accelerator to boost existing health innovations

Health Innovation North West Coast has launched its first accelerator programme today, 9 October 2024. We are welcoming seven companies and seven collaborators to join us for 8 weeks of engaging, expert guidance.

Attendees on the first day included:

Sarah Evans, CytedHealth

Ewan Cranwell, KiActiv

Maria Teresa Matilla-Rodriguez, Optonet

Mohammad Shoaib, ZOLL Medical UK (Itamar)

Dave Burrows, Damibu

Julie Evason - Health Diagnostics Ltd

Haider Khokhar, GP Specialists

Momentum is designed to boost health and life science innovators toward additional transformative adoption and spread. Momentum fills a gap in the accelerator market by serving companies with established innovations, often already being used by the NHS.

Mike Kenny, Associate Director of Innovation and Industry Partnerships, said: “If a company's innovation has already gained a foothold within the NHS and is on the precipice of scaling, then Momentum is designed to equip the company with what they need to break through to the next stage of development and scale their impact.”

At the heart of Momentum lies a bespoke approach that caters to the unique needs of each company.

Inderjit Singh, Programme Manager, said: “This accelerator has a wealth of expert advice designed in collaboration with the health and life science innovators who are on the cohort. This provides the tailored support necessary to elevate existing solutions and expand their impact within the NHS.”

The programme’s eighth and final week on 27 November 2024 will culminate in a showcase event where the companies will have a chance to connect with industry leaders, potential partners, and investors who can help propel solutions to a new level.

Full details about Momentum, and the 2024 companies and external collaborators.