New place-based podcasts series and resources launched
The content includes six episodes and related guidance with transcripts and videos of our collaborations with key partners around the country.
Today we’re launching our Place Change Makers podcast series and resources, shining a light on the people who are helping us reach the communities that most need our investment and support.
The six-episode series will help listeners explore personal journeys, practical examples and challenges faced by those at the heart of this work.
Each episode focuses on a key topic and deep dives into the associated skills, mindset and behaviours that are crucial for driving change across local systems.
In order to achieve our objective of supporting these communities, which aligns directly with our long-term strategy Uniting the Movement, we’ve significantly been increasing the number of places across England that we partner with.
We've been testing this place-based approach over the past six years. During this time we’ve worked with places across the country with some of the most disadvantaged and least active communities by connecting, collaborating and doing things differently, with the goal of helping everybody identify more with ways of being physically active and the many benefits of moving more.
This has been an important learning experience that has shown that although approaches and outcomes may differ from place to place, what is consistent is the importance and value of the people doing the work.
Reflecting on the experience, our place relationship manager in the North East, Isac Mitchell, said: "What we have learned from this process is that how the work is done is just as important as what is done.
"And when it comes down to it, this is all about people and relationships. You can have all the theory in the world, but it won’t get you anywhere without the right values, mindsets and behaviours.
"This starts with the conditions we create as a national partner and funder and extends to the people and organisations we form relationships with.
"Whether it's senior leaders, those who are working directly with our priority people and communities or even those developing processes and delivering back-office support functions, we all have a role to play in creating and sustaining the conditions for successful place-based, systemic working.
"And it’s only when people across all parts of the system are aligned around a common purpose that approaches and ways of working become embedded and long-lasting, and transformational change within communities can be achieved."
With this perspective in mind we have invested time evaluating the approach and surfacing the learning to better understand the skills, mindsets, behaviours and capacity required to enable successful place-based working.
Isac Mitchell
Place relationship manager, Sport England
To mark the launch of the podcast series, Lola Akindoyin, head of programme for Hackney Place Partnership and one of the partners involved in episode one, has written a blog to share her experience of the importance of ‘people’ and her own journey of change in Hackney.
All episodes, transcripts, videos and associated resources are now available online.
The Place Change Makers podcast episode list
Episode One: People Make The Difference
Hackney and Sheffield Place Partners explore the evolution of mindsets, values and behaviours crucial for systemic change from places that are putting it into practice.
Listen to this episode
Episode Two: Building Capacity
Southall and Leeds Place Partners deep dive into capacity-building within communities, focusing on leadership development and community empowerment by sharing real stories and methods that drive successful systemic change.
Listen to this episode
Episode Three: Being A Humble Leader
Greater Manchester and Doncaster Place Partners analyse the meaning of leadership within the context of place-based systemic working. They consider the essential leadership skills and behaviours from people involved in leading and building capacity for leadership within their place.
Listen to this episode
Episode Four: Building Meaningful Relationships
Devon, South Tees and Calderdale Place Partners examine the dynamics and successes behind impactful collaborations – from forging partnerships and navigating partnership dynamics to sustaining meaningful relationships in systemic initiatives.
Listen to this episode
Episode Five: The Power of Reflective Practice
Pennine Lancashire, Durham and Bradford Place Partners look at what reflective practice means and its importance in driving systemic change through stories of reflection and impact on continuous improvement, and discussion of the values, skills and behaviours that enable it to become embedded in everyday practice.
Listen to this episode
Episode Six: Workforce Matters
Withernsea and Pennine Lancashire Place Partners explore innovative methods and approaches to recruitment, exploration of hosting arrangements, and the importance of building team cohesion and sustainability.
Listen to this episode
