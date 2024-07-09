New place-based podcasts series and resources launched

The content includes six episodes and related guidance with transcripts and videos of our collaborations with key partners around the country.

Today we’re launching our Place Change Makers podcast series and resources, shining a light on the people who are helping us reach the communities that most need our investment and support. The six-episode series will help listeners explore personal journeys, practical examples and challenges faced by those at the heart of this work. Each episode focuses on a key topic and deep dives into the associated skills, mindset and behaviours that are crucial for driving change across local systems. In order to achieve our objective of supporting these communities, which aligns directly with our long-term strategy Uniting the Movement, we’ve significantly been increasing the number of places across England that we partner with. We've been testing this place-based approach over the past six years. During this time we’ve worked with places across the country with some of the most disadvantaged and least active communities by connecting, collaborating and doing things differently, with the goal of helping everybody identify more with ways of being physically active and the many benefits of moving more. This has been an important learning experience that has shown that although approaches and outcomes may differ from place to place, what is consistent is the importance and value of the people doing the work.

Reflecting on the experience, our place relationship manager in the North East, Isac Mitchell, said: "What we have learned from this process is that how the work is done is just as important as what is done.

"And when it comes down to it, this is all about people and relationships. You can have all the theory in the world, but it won’t get you anywhere without the right values, mindsets and behaviours.

"This starts with the conditions we create as a national partner and funder and extends to the people and organisations we form relationships with.

"Whether it's senior leaders, those who are working directly with our priority people and communities or even those developing processes and delivering back-office support functions, we all have a role to play in creating and sustaining the conditions for successful place-based, systemic working.

"And it’s only when people across all parts of the system are aligned around a common purpose that approaches and ways of working become embedded and long-lasting, and transformational change within communities can be achieved."

With this perspective in mind we have invested time evaluating the approach and surfacing the learning to better understand the skills, mindsets, behaviours and capacity required to enable successful place-based working.