New Police Investigations and Review Commissioner announced

New head of independent police scrutiny body.

Laura Paton has been appointed as the next Police Investigations and Review Commissioner.

Currently His Majesty’s Chief Inspector of Prosecution in Scotland, Ms Paton will take up her role as Commissioner on 1 April 2025, for a five-year period.

The Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (PIRC) aims to increase public confidence in policing through the independent investigations into serious incidents involving all policing bodies operating in Scotland and the way they respond to public complaints, as well as promoting continuous improvement.

Ms Paton, will succeed the current Commissioner, Michelle Macleod CBE, who retires on 14 February 2025 after almost six years in the role. An Acting Commissioner will be appointed for the short period between the appointments.

Cabinet Secretary for Justice and Home Affairs, Angela Constance said:

“The PIRC plays a vital role in safeguarding the trust the public have in their police service. “I am sure the extensive knowledge and experience of the justice system that Laura Paton brings to the role will build on the excellent work undertaken by Michelle Macleod CBE. “I look forward to working with Ms Paton, as she drives the organisation forward and ensures it delivers on the new responsibilities contained within the recently passed Police (Ethics, Conduct and Scrutiny) (Scotland) Bill. “I would also like to commend Ms Macleod for her dedicated service and wish her well for the future.”

Ms Paton said:

“I am delighted to be taking up this appointment. The work of my predecessor, Michelle Macleod CBE, has provided a robust foundation in holding the police to account and improving standards in policing. I look forward to further developing and expanding the organisation’s role over the coming years to strengthen and reinforce public confidence in policing in Scotland.”

Background

The PIRC website has further details about its work.

The Commissioner is a Ministerial appointment. The appointment is not subject to the regulated public appointments procedure although the spirit of the public appointments code was adhered to.

Ms Paton has many years’ experience of scrutinising and supporting improvement in public services, particularly in the justice sector. She has a background in human rights law with a particular focus on the rights of those involved in the criminal justice system and the rights of children and young people. Ms Paton has served as HM Chief Inspector of Prosecution in Scotland since 2019, inspecting the service delivered by the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service, including how it manages criminal allegations against the police and the quality of the service provided to victims and witnesses. Previously, Ms Paton was involved in the independent inspection of policing and places of detention, including prisons and police custody.