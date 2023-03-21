Welsh Government
|Printable version
New powers to tackle air and noise pollution will lead to a ‘cleaner, healthier and greener future’
Climate Change Minister Julie James has said new powers to tackle air and noise pollution will lead to a cleaner, healthier and greener Wales.
The Environment (Air Quality and Soundscapes) (Wales) Bill was introduced to the Senedd on Monday 20 March, giving the Welsh Government greater ability to tackle air and noise pollution.
The new Bill is part of a package of measures to improve the quality of the air environment in Wales.
It will give powers to Welsh Government to introduce new long-term targets for air quality under a national framework taking account of the latest scientific knowledge including the World Health Organisation Air Quality Guidelines
The Bill will help create low emission zones on Welsh Government trunk roads where needed and will give local authorities more power to tackle vehicle idling.
Climate Change Minister Julie James yesterday said:
Our Programme for Government sets out a commitment to introduce a Clean Air Bill for Wales and I am delighted we have reached the first stage in our legislative journey which will lead the way to a cleaner, healthier and greener future.
By introducing this Bill, our ambition is to further improve air quality and soundscapes by bringing forward new measures to reduce the impacts of air and noise pollution on human health, biodiversity and the natural environment.
The scale and scope of the Bill reflects our commitment to improving the quality of our air environment at a Wales-wide level, at a local and regional level and throughout society.
The Bill also proposes a progressive obligation on Welsh Ministers to introduce a national soundscapes strategy. Wales will be the first nation in the UK to make this commitment.
This will put onus on Welsh Government to make policies that not only tackle unwanted noise, but also protect sounds that matter to people, like the relaxing calls of birdsong and nature, or the welcoming hum of a vibrant town centre.
The soundscapes strategy is in response to emerging science on the impacts of sounds on our health and well-being, as well as that of animals. If passed, Wales will be the first country in the UK to introduce such plans.
Chief Medical Officer for Wales, Sir Frank Atherton, yesterday said:
There is strong evidence that exposure to air pollution can increase the risk of serious illness and unwanted or harmful noise can not only cause hearing damage but also reduces our quality of life.
Across government we are already taking action to improve the air we breathe and promote healthy soundscapes.
The Bill goes further and aims to make our air cleaner and our sound environments better. This is why I fully endorse the Environment (Air Quality and Soundscapes) Bill for Wales.
Joseph Carter, Chair of Healthy Air Cymru and Head of Asthma + Lung UK Cymru, yesterday said:
We should be able to walk down the street knowing the air we breathe is safe and healthy. The Environment (Air Quality and Soundscapes) (Wales) Bill, introduced to the Senedd today, is the crucial next step in making this happen.
Air pollution is one of the most pressing public health issues we face, contributing to the deaths of over 2000 people a year in Wales. It affects the most vulnerable in our society who have done the least to cause it, and it is especially damaging to our children’s developing lungs. Furthermore, it is bad for the planet, since some of the air pollutants emitted by our vehicles are causing the climate to warm up.
This clean air legislation is not only a huge win for Welsh lungs but also an important milestone in our journey towards a greener, fairer, and healthier future, where we walk and cycle more and use the car less. We call on all parties to work together to make this Bill as strong as possible.
Related Links
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/new-powers-tackle-air-and-noise-pollution-will-lead-cleaner-healthier-and-greener-future
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Reducing river pollution through new action plan agreed at Welsh Government-led summit20/03/2023 14:05:00
Those were the words of First Minister Mark Drakeford as he confirmed details of a new action plan agreed at the latest River Pollution Summit.
The sky’s the limit in Swansea for new tourism venture20/03/2023 11:05:00
The Welsh Government yesterday announced a £4 million investment to bring a major new world-class Skyline tourism attraction to Swansea.
New funding to support Wales’ business, economic and research links with EU regions17/03/2023 15:10:00
New funding to help maintain and strengthen Wales’ business, economic and research ties with European regions following the UK’s exit from the EU has been announced today by the Welsh Government.
New data shows benefits of driving at 20mph as Wales prepares to lower default speed limit17/03/2023 11:25:00
Slower driving speeds, increased levels of walking and cycling and minimal impact on journey times are among the key findings of a new report carried out in areas of Wales trialling the new default 20mph speed limit.
£400,000 to support fishing industry in Wales17/03/2023 10:05:00
Fishers and vessel owners in Wales will be able to apply to a £400,000 fund from 3 April to adapt to the rapidly changing market conditions for seafood products, Rural Affairs Minister Lesley Griffiths has announced.
North Wales conference key to supporting businesses on global stage17/03/2023 09:05:00
Supporting North Wales businesses to build on their capabilities is key to success in international markets, North Wales Minister Lesley Griffiths has said.
First Minister visits France to meet companies investing in Wales16/03/2023 14:05:00
The First Minister will visit Paris to meet energy and industrial companies investing in Wales, during a three day visit to France.
Ukrainian hosts see uplift in ‘thank you’ payments as Wales continues to prove itself as a Nation of Sanctuary16/03/2023 12:25:00
Almost one year since the Homes for Ukraine scheme opened, the Welsh Government has today announced how it will continue to support people fleeing the war and support those already in Wales to move into longer-term accommodation.
Chancellor delivered a ‘less than bare minimum Budget’ – Welsh Government16/03/2023 09:20:00
The Chancellor’s Spring Budget has fallen well short of providing the support people need during the cost-of-living crisis, Finance Minister Rebecca Evans said yesterday.