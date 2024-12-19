Sport England
|Printable version
New report into diversity in leadership roles published
The Diversity in Sport Governance 2024 report was commissioned by us, along with UK Sport, and conducted by Perrett Laver and provides a detailed breakdown of the makeup of more boards and senior leadership teams of sports organisations
The representation of disabled people and those from culturally or ethnically diverse backgrounds on Boards of sports organisations have increased, a new report published today has found.
Diversity in Sport Governance, which was commissioned by us and UK Sport, and produced by Perrett Laver, gives is more of an understanding of the current composition of the boards of 128 of our funded organisations and allows us to see trends when comparing to the 2020 report.
Today’s figures show increases in individuals from culturally or ethnically diverse backgrounds on Boards from, 7.9% to 15.1%, and among those identifying with having a disability or long-term health condition the figures have gone from 13.0% to 16.1%.
In a joint foreword introducing the report, Sport England and UK Sport chief executives, Tim Hollingsworth and Sally Munday, welcomed the insight but acknowledged there is more to be done.
“As our collective awareness of the barriers that some groups face in accessing sport and physical activity improves, it’s more important than ever to ensure that there are people with lived experiences in decision-making positions who are championing underrepresented groups so that from grassroots to elite level, sport and physical activity is accessible and attainable for all,” they said.
“We welcome the notable progress reflected in the findings, particularly relating to the increased representation of disabled people and those from culturally or ethnically diverse backgrounds serving on Boards.
“However, the report also highlights some of the challenges that still exist, such as the decrease in the number of women holding Board positions over the past four years and the fact that senior leadership teams are far from reflecting the diversity of UK society in all its forms.
“We are determined to use our positions to drive continued progress. We will ensure that we, ourselves, are setting the standard for other organisations to follow.”
The report saw a survey sent to organisations meeting our Code for Sport Governance, which means they’re required to have a detailed, robust and ambitious Diversity and Inclusion Action Plan.
The results show that gender representation on Boards is now 57.4% male and 40.8% female, compared to 56.2% and 43.2% in 2020, respectively.
We are determined to use our positions to drive continued progress. We will ensure that we, ourselves, are setting the standard for other organisations to follow.
Tim Hollingsworth – Chief executive, Sport England
The report also shows a marginal increase in those reporting as non-binary (0.3% compared to 0.1%) and those preferring not to say (1.2% compared to 0.1%).
Given the response rates, there are no statistically significant changes in in the gender makeup of Boards compared to 2020.
While for senior leadership teams, for which data was being gathered on for the first time, the results show 54.0% are male, with 44.4% being female.
The report also gives a breakdown for specific roles within organisations, and for different types of organisations, i.e. national governing body, Active Partnership or other funded partner.
Find out more
Original article link: https://www.sportengland.org/news-and-inspiration/new-report-diversity-leadership-roles-published
Latest News from
Sport England
Statement on Pickleball England18/12/2024 13:20:00
We've recognised pickleball as a sport and Pickleball England as its national governing body.
Commitment to playing field protection continues12/12/2024 16:20:00
Our role as a statutory consultee saw 94% of all concluded planning applications involving playing fields result in the protection or improvement of facilities
Children’s activity levels remain stable but significant and sustained action required05/12/2024 16:10:00
The legacy of Covid-19 means more must be done to give young people the best possible chance in life
Our funding ensures Women's Euros leave lasting legacy04/12/2024 11:05:00
Women's and girls' football has enjoyed significant growth since England hosted the 2022 showpiece.
Latest findings on sector's digital maturity revealed29/11/2024 12:05:00
The Digital Futures 2024 report shows progress as sport and physical activity organisations begin to focus on data and AI
Funding available for facilities damaged by extreme weather27/11/2024 16:10:00
We'll prioritise support from our Movement Fund for sports and activities that need help to recover quickly.
Three more long-term partnerships announced21/11/2024 13:05:00
The organisations will receive almost £4 million between them over the next three years, to help us deliver on the commitments made in our Uniting the Movement strategy.
Chair: sport must lead the way on climate change19/11/2024 13:05:00
As he speaks at COP29, our chair Chris Boardman argues that the sport and physical activity sector is uniquely positioned to drive the change needed to protect our planet.