New report into diversity in leadership roles published

The Diversity in Sport Governance 2024 report was commissioned by us, along with UK Sport, and conducted by Perrett Laver and provides a detailed breakdown of the makeup of more boards and senior leadership teams of sports organisations

The representation of disabled people and those from culturally or ethnically diverse backgrounds on Boards of sports organisations have increased, a new report published today has found.

Diversity in Sport Governance, which was commissioned by us and UK Sport, and produced by Perrett Laver, gives is more of an understanding of the current composition of the boards of 128 of our funded organisations and allows us to see trends when comparing to the 2020 report.

Today’s figures show increases in individuals from culturally or ethnically diverse backgrounds on Boards from, 7.9% to 15.1%, and among those identifying with having a disability or long-term health condition the figures have gone from 13.0% to 16.1%.

In a joint foreword introducing the report, Sport England and UK Sport chief executives, Tim Hollingsworth and Sally Munday, welcomed the insight but acknowledged there is more to be done. “As our collective awareness of the barriers that some groups face in accessing sport and physical activity improves, it’s more important than ever to ensure that there are people with lived experiences in decision-making positions who are championing underrepresented groups so that from grassroots to elite level, sport and physical activity is accessible and attainable for all,” they said. “We welcome the notable progress reflected in the findings, particularly relating to the increased representation of disabled people and those from culturally or ethnically diverse backgrounds serving on Boards. “However, the report also highlights some of the challenges that still exist, such as the decrease in the number of women holding Board positions over the past four years and the fact that senior leadership teams are far from reflecting the diversity of UK society in all its forms. “We are determined to use our positions to drive continued progress. We will ensure that we, ourselves, are setting the standard for other organisations to follow.” The report saw a survey sent to organisations meeting our Code for Sport Governance, which means they’re required to have a detailed, robust and ambitious Diversity and Inclusion Action Plan. The results show that gender representation on Boards is now 57.4% male and 40.8% female, compared to 56.2% and 43.2% in 2020, respectively.

