New roaming alerts for UK holidaymakers
UK mobile customers will be better protected against unexpected roaming charges while using their phone abroad and at home, under new Ofcom rules that came into force yesterday.
Following the UK’s exit from the European Union, EU ‘roam like at home’ rules – and UK law requiring mobile operators to alert customers of roaming charges when they start to roam – ceased to apply. Since then, many operators have voluntarily continued to send their customers alerts.
To make sure all mobile customers are given the information they need – when they need it – new Ofcom rules mean that as of yesterday, mobile providers need to notify customers when they start roaming.
Providers must also provide clear, free to access information so customers can make informed decisions about whether – and how – to use their mobile phone abroad. This includes ensuring customers understand any roaming charges, including:
- any fair use limits or time limits that apply;
- that they can set a spend cap to limit their spend; and
- where to find additional information about roaming.
Inadvertent roaming
Additionally, the measures that came into force yesterday will mean that customers will be alerted if they are inadvertently roaming. Now, providers must:
- give customers clear, comprehensible and accurate information about how to avoid inadvertent roaming in and outside of the UK, particularly in border regions. This could include proactively alerting customers to the likelihood of inadvertent roaming in areas where this often happens; and
- have measures in place to enable customers to reduce or limit their spend on roaming while in the UK. This could include treating mobile usage in Ireland the same as being in the UK.
Original article link: https://www.ofcom.org.uk/phones-and-broadband/bills-and-charges/new-roaming-alerts-for-uk-holidaymakers/
