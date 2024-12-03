HM Treasury
|Printable version
New Sanctions under Domestic Counter-Terrorism Regulations
Action represents first use of the Treasury-led domestic counter terrorism financial sanctions regime targeting Northern Ireland related terrorism.
The UK Government has announced a full asset freeze against an individual they have reasonable cause to suspect is involved in terrorist activity by facilitating terrorism and associating with members of the New Irish Republican Army (‘New IRA’).
Brian Sheridan (born Armagh) is further suspected of providing or assisting others in providing financial services or making available funds or economic resources for the New IRA.
All funds and economic resources in the UK owned, held or controlled by Sheridan are frozen. This designation will prevent all UK persons and entities from maintaining any direct or indirect financial relationship with him or any of the companies he owns or controls without a licence from HM Treasury.
Economic Secretary to the Treasury Tulip Siddiq said:
This action is the first use of the Treasury-led domestic counter terrorism financial sanctions regime targeting Northern Ireland related terrorism.
This designation reflects this government’s commitment to protecting the peaceful consensus of the people of Northern Ireland, and to upholding the principles of the Good Friday Agreement in support of the UK’s wider efforts to protect national security for all citizens.
Further information
- From 3 December 2024, Sheridan and his associated company, Brisher Limited, is subject to an asset freeze in the UK, the UK Crown Dependencies and Overseas Territories.
- Regulation 5 of the Counter-Terrorism (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 allows HMT to designate people by name for the purpose of freezing assets, making it an offence for any UK person or entity to maintain any direct or indirect financial relationship with him or any of the companies he owns or controls without a licence from HM Treasury.
- An asset freeze means that it is generally prohibited to deal with funds or economic resources which are owned, held or controlled by a designated person. The freeze prohibits the making available of further funds, financial services or economic resources directly or indirectly to a designated person or for their benefit, and actions that directly or indirectly circumvent the prohibitions.
- When an asset freeze is applied, the funds or economic resources are frozen immediately by the person in possession or control of them.
- Imposing an asset freeze does not change the ownership of the frozen funds or economic resource and nor are they transferred to the Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation or HM Treasury for safekeeping.
Sanctioned individual:
In addition to Brian Sheridan as an individual, the designation extends to companies and organisation controlled by him, including Brisher Ltd (Trade Register number 710738).
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/new-sanctions-under-domestic-counter-terrorism-regulations
Latest News from
HM Treasury
Keynote address at the Tokenisation Summit: UK government approach to tokenisation and regulation25/11/2024 15:20:00
Outlining initiatives the UK government is taking forward in the digital asset ecosystem e.g., the Digital Securities Sandbox and the government’s wider cryptoasset strategy (21 November 2024).
£100m Falkirk and Grangemouth Growth Deal signed18/11/2024 09:29:00
UK and Scottish Governments and Falkirk Council agree package to strengthen the local economy and create more than a thousand jobs over the next 10 years.
Mansion House 2024 speech15/11/2024 14:10:00
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves delivered her first Mansion House speech on the evening of Thursday 14 November 2024.
Pension megafunds could unlock £80 billion of investment as Chancellor takes radical action to drive economic growth15/11/2024 13:10:00
Biggest pension reforms in decades will merge Local Government Pension Scheme assets and consolidate defined contribution schemes into megafunds.
Next steps set out to permanently cut business rates for the high street14/11/2024 14:10:00
Legislation was yesterday introduced to allow government, for the first time, to permanently cut business rates for retail, hospitality and leisure properties.
What are the changes to agricultural property relief?06/11/2024 12:15:00
Reforms announced at the Budget will help raise money to fix the public finances while protecting small family farms from unfairly high inheritance tax.
Business "ready to support" UK with £500m investment following Chancellor's first budget05/11/2024 11:10:00
US firm confirms £500m investment in biomedical research, supporting government’s plan to attract private investment and grow the UK economy.
What you need to know from the Budget05/11/2024 10:22:00
Our Budget will help to fix the NHS and rebuild Britain, while making sure working people don’t face higher taxes in their payslips.