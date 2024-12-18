Sentencing Council
|Printable version
New sentencing guideline for strangulation and suffocation offences
The Council has yesterday published a new guideline for judges and magistrates sentencing strangulation and suffocation offences in England and Wales. We have also published the Council’s response to our public consultation on the draft guideline.
The offence of strangulation or suffocation and its racially or religiously aggravated version are very serious offences that are highly dangerous to victims. The offences were created by the Domestic Abuse Act 2021 and came into force on 7 June 2022.
The purpose of the guideline, which has been subject to public consultation, is to make sure that those who seek to harm others in this way receive sentences that reflect the seriousness of these offences.
The courts will start using the new guideline when it comes into effect on 1 January 2025. It will apply to all offenders aged 18 and over who are sentenced on or after that date.
Original article link: https://www.sentencingcouncil.org.uk/news/item/new-sentencing-guideline-for-strangulation-and-suffocation-offences/
Latest News from
Sentencing Council
The Council responds to an independent research review of the domestic abuse guideline11/12/2024 16:15:00
We have published the Council’s response to an independent research review of the guideline for sentencing offences committed within a context of domestic abuse.
Council vacancies: academic and probation roles17/10/2024 09:25:00
The Sentencing Council is looking to appoint two non-judicial members with either recent relevant or current experience of academic research into criminology or criminal law or recent relevant or current expertise in probation or the rehabilitation of offenders more broadly
Effectiveness of sentencing options – review of research24/09/2024 13:10:00
The Sentencing Council has published a review of existing research looking at the effectiveness of sentencing.
Sentencing Council annual report 2023/2413/09/2024 13:05:00
We have published our annual report for 2023/24. The report is Lord Justice William Davis’s second as Chairman and documents the Council’s achievements of the year 1 April 2023 to 31 March 2024 in the context of the objectives set in the Council’s five-year strategy, Sentencing Council strategic objectives 2021-2026.
Miscellaneous amendments to sentencing guidelines – consultation06/09/2024 13:05:00
The Council’s fourth annual consultation on miscellaneous amendments to guidelines is now open.
Bladed articles and offensive weapons guidelines evaluation published02/08/2024 09:20:00
The Council has published an evaluation of the impact and implementation of the bladed articles and offensive weapons definitive guidelines that came into effect on 1 June 2018:
Applications open for 2025 analysis and research internship18/07/2024 13:05:00
We are looking for an intern to work with the social researchers on our Analysis and Research team. The team supports the work of the Council by building the evidence base through research and analysis.
New website puts the public in the judge’s chair12/07/2024 12:20:00
You be the Judge, an interactive platform created by the Sentencing Council, and supported by the Judiciary of England and Wales, went live yesterday. The platform allows users to put themselves in the role of a judge or magistrate to make decisions based on real-life cases and decide what they think the sentence should be.