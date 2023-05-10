New stretch of King Charles III England Coast Path to open in North West

A new section of the King Charles III England Coast Path is opening between Tarleton Locks, in Preston and Pier Head Ferry Terminal, in Liverpool.

A new section of the recently renamed King Charles III England Coast Path will officially open today, Wednesday 10 May.

The opening will see 36 miles (over 58km) of trails from Tarleton Lock in Preston to Pier Head Ferry Terminal, in Liverpool bringing the total walkable miles of the King Charles III England Coast Path in the North West to 120.9 miles (194.8km).

The path is being delivered by Natural England together with delivery partners on the ground. The opening of this stretch, along with another taking place in Filey Brigg in North Yorkshire today, brings the total to 851 miles across the country, with 2,700 miles being fully walkable by the end of 2024. The trail and associated coastal land will be publicly accessible, allowing walkers to access a wide range of coastal terrain such as beaches, dunes and cliff tops, passing through picturesque towns, villages and Bootle Docks before heading into Liverpool, Britain’s fourth biggest city.

Passing the historic Liver Building and the statue of the city’s most famous sons, the Beatles, this new part of King Charles III England Coast Path ends at Pier Head Terminal.

Highlights of the walk include;

Hesketh Outmarsh which is home to important bird habitats, in the care of the RSPB.

The Sefton coast supports important wildlife habitats and is protected as a Site of Special Scientific Interest. Sites such as the RSPB Marshside bird reserve and the dune landscape of the Ainsdale and Birkdale Sandhills Nature Reserve.

Beyond Formby Hills where dunes, grasslands and Corsican pine woodlands provide a haven for species such as the natterjack toad, sand lizard and red squirrel.

Crosby Beach which is home to artist Anthony Gormley’s Another Place installation, where 100 scattered, cast-iron figures look out across the Irish Sea.

Environment Minister Trudy Harrison said:

Our Environmental Improvement Plan sets out a commitment for every household to be within a 15-minute walk of a green space or water. The King Charles III England Coast Path is a significant part of this commitment, and the opening today is a fitting tribute to His Majesty the King following the celebrations last weekend. I greatly encourage everyone to visit the path and discover the local environment on their doorsteps.

Gerry Rusbridge, Senior Advisor at Natural England said:

Evidence shows that opening up access to the coast attracts more visitors, supports the local economy and improves health and wellbeing by connecting people to nature. At a time when people need nature more than ever, it’s fabulous that we can celebrate the opening of this new 36.4-mile section of the King Charles III England Coast Path. This is a significant moment in the national coastal access programme as it represents the first part of the King Charles III England Coast Path to be opened in the northwest, outside the borders of Cumbria. The new path stretches from Preston to Liverpool, opening up beautiful new countryside to the public and aiming to make it easier for as many people as possible to experience the coast. This work is a fundamental part of the Government’s 25 year Environment Plan. Here in the North West, we’ve been lucky to have the help of the local council, landowners and various stakeholders and partners – a truly joined up project.

Once completed, the King Charles III England Coast Path will be the longest managed coastal walking route in the world. Walkers and people who enjoy exploring the coast use the National Trails website to plan their visits. See www.nationaltrail.co.uk

A further 21 miles of the King Charles III England Coast Path will open simultaneously at Filey Brigg in North Yorkshire.