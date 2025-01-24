New UKRI proof-of-concept funding set to bolster innovation

UKRI unveils a new £9 million proof-of-concept fund to help convert world-class research into market-leading products and services.

Top image: Credit: janrysavy, E+ via Getty Images

The new initiative announced by the UK’s major public funder of research and innovation follows an independent review of university spin-outs, published in November 2023.

A key theme emerging from the review highlighted the need for more proof-of-concept funding for academic researchers to build confidence in commercial ventures before creating a spin-out company.

Critical early-stage support

Working across all disciplines, this new proof-of-concept funding from UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) will provide critical early-stage support to projects.

It will help researchers and innovators bridge the gap before attracting private investment, reducing the risks associated with premature market entry.

Designed to enhance the readiness of new products and services developed through research, the initiative will help set the stage for successful commercial launches.

It will help foster innovations that have the potential to significantly improve societal wellbeing and economic outcomes, supporting the translation of groundbreaking research into solutions that enhance lives and communities.

De-risking innovation and investments

Professor Charlotte Deane, UKRI’s Research Commercialisation Executive Champion, recently said:

Our new proof-of-concept funding bridges a vital gap in the commercialisation journey, enabling researchers to pursue their innovative ideas with significantly reduced risk. This approach not only fosters and accelerates the development of groundbreaking products and services, but also maximises potential returns for future investors and companies. By supporting the development and translation of world-leading research into practical products and solutions, UKRI is helping to improve lives and livelihoods, bolstering the UK economy and wider society through enhanced health, sustainability and technological advancements.

Register your intention to submit

Prospective academic applicants must register their intention to submit proposals by no later than 3 March 2025 at 4:00pm. Please visit the UKRI website for full details about how to apply for proof-of-concept funding.

The full funding opportunity will be available on the UKRI funding finder from 12 March 2025.

Read our digital brochure to find out more about commercialising your research with UKRI.

Further information

About UKRI’s proof-of-concept funding

UKRI’s new proof-of-concept funding represents a significant investment of £9 million. This opportunity provides grant funding to eligible UKRI research organisations, with individual grants ranging from £100,000 to £250,000 for projects lasting between six to 12 months. All projects must commence by 1 September 2025.

Scope of funding support

The new funding is designed to support two core activities within the same grant award.

Advancement of research

Further development of research towards meeting specific user needs or market applications.

Commercialisation preparation

Development of the necessary commercialisation strategies to effectively reach target markets or users.

Examples of supported activities

While the following list is not exhaustive, it illustrates the variety of activities that the new funding will support:

design of products, processes or services

development and demonstration of prototypes

refinement of target audiences, users and market pathways

user testing and gathering of feedback

business modelling and future financial sustainability planning

development of value chains for products, processes or services, including scaling considerations

intellectual property strategy development and establishing freedom to operate

validation studies to confirm value propositions and larger-scale viability

optimisation of concepts for technical performance and real-world application

Guidelines for applicants

Applicants are encouraged to tailor their submissions so that they align with their specific project needs and the demands of their target markets, users or audiences. The use of milestones, both technical and commercial, is recommended to help demonstrate the progression of the project towards its intended commercial outcome.