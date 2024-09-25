New undergraduate course for optometrists

UK-leading course to support delivery of wider range of services.

A new Master’s undergraduate degree has been launched to increase the skills, knowledge and experience that optometry students will have when they graduate.

The course at Glasgow Caledonian University, which has just accepted its first cohort of students, is the first in the UK to offer an integrated optometry with independent prescribing qualification.

Among other things, graduates will be able to prescribe medications for eye conditions previously referred to the GP or hospital ophthalmologists. This will support more patients to be managed in the community closer to home without further referral, helping to get patients treated quicker and ease pressures on NHS waiting lists.

Higher Education Minister Graeme Dey and Public Health Minister Jenni Minto met the new cohort of students and representatives from the university at its Vision Centre facilities.

Mr Dey said: