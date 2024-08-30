Sport England
|Printable version
New video showcases best of Pedal for Paris ride
The extended edit shines a light on the environmental sustainability work being done by the projects our chair Chris Boardman visited on his 550-mile trip to Paris earlier this summer.
With the sporting spotlight once again on Paris, this time thanks to the Paralympic Games, we’re again encouraging sports and physical activity organisations to take action to promote environmental sustainability.
As a reminder of what’s already being done by some around the country, and why it’s so important to act now, we’ve put together an extended video highlighting the Pedal for Paris ride that our chair Chris Boardman undertook earlier this summer.
Starting in Manchester on 16 July and, over eight days, working his way to Paris, Chris rode 550 miles, stopping off at projects showcasing how steps towards sustainability are already being taken.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.sportengland.org/news-and-inspiration/new-video-showcases-best-pedal-paris-ride
Latest News from
Sport England
Talent funding announced to help develop inclusive talent pathways27/08/2024 13:05:00
We're investing £120 million to increase participation in sport and boost diversity at a grassroots level in order to give more and better opportunities to all young people to explore and develop their potential.
More people in England using leisure facilities16/08/2024 13:05:00
Our new Moving Communities report shows the resilience, adaptability and continued importance of public leisure facilities to local communities
New guidance for accessible and inclusive facilities05/08/2024 10:10:00
It updates and expands on the previous guidance that we produced in 2010
Pedal for Paris inspires action on climate change05/08/2024 09:10:00
Almost 200 organisations have signed our Going for Green pledge, following the epic cycle ride to showcase innovative environmental sustainability projects
Multi-million-pound fund to increase number of cricket pitches23/07/2024 15:05:00
The Grass Pitch Improvement fund is backed by us and National Lottery funding to invest £5 million in areas of most need across England and Wales.
Statement on government's plans after recent England successes16/07/2024 11:05:00
After the Three Lions’ achievement of reaching the UEFA EURO 2024 on Sunday night, the government has published its plans to ensure the team's legacy
New place-based podcasts series and resources launched09/07/2024 12:10:00
The content includes six episodes and related guidance with transcripts and videos of our collaborations with key partners around the country.
70+ organisations pledge to 'Go for Green'08/07/2024 15:10:00
The Football Association, England Athletics and Paddle UK are among some of the big names to have signed up to our Going for Green Pledge.