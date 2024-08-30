New video showcases best of Pedal for Paris ride

The extended edit shines a light on the environmental sustainability work being done by the projects our chair Chris Boardman visited on his 550-mile trip to Paris earlier this summer.

With the sporting spotlight once again on Paris, this time thanks to the Paralympic Games, we’re again encouraging sports and physical activity organisations to take action to promote environmental sustainability.

As a reminder of what’s already being done by some around the country, and why it’s so important to act now, we’ve put together an extended video highlighting the Pedal for Paris ride that our chair Chris Boardman undertook earlier this summer.

Starting in Manchester on 16 July and, over eight days, working his way to Paris, Chris rode 550 miles, stopping off at projects showcasing how steps towards sustainability are already being taken.

Click here for the full press release