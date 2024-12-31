Scotland Office
New Year Honours
The Scottish Secretary has congratulated the Scots honoured in the King’s 2025 New Year Honours list
Speaking as Scots across the country were honoured by the King in his New Year list, Scottish Secretary Ian Murray said:
I congratulate all Scots the length and breadth of the country who have been honoured by His Majesty the King in his New Year Honours list.
The Glasgow-born head of MI5, Ken McCallum, receives a Knighthood for his professionalism and dedication in keeping the country safe in such difficult times. We all thank him for this.
Scotland’s vibrant arts and media scene is celebrated with a Damehood for painter and printmaker Barbara Rae, and a MBE for broadcasting stalwart and national treasure Jackie Bird.
Football heroes David Moyes and Alan Hansen are rewarded for their contributions to the sport. Duncan Scott, Britain’s most decorated Olympic swimmer, is recognised, as are Paralympic athletes swimmer Stephen Clegg and archer Nathan MacQueen.
Many of the unsung heroes in our communities are on the list, including those working to tackle poverty and disadvantage. There are far too many to mention everyone by name, but I want to single out the amazing work of Sascha Macleod at the BIG Project in Edinburgh, and Natasha Gilmour of the Extra Help Unit at Citizens Advice Scotland.
To all of the Scottish Honours recipients I say - congratulations, and thank you for all that you do.
