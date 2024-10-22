NHS Wales
Newborn hearing screening programme marks 20th anniversary
More than 650,000 babies have benefited from the newborn hearing screening programme in Wales, which celebrates its 20th anniversary this month.
With 99% uptake, the programme has led to the identification of significant hearing loss, known as Permanent Childhood Hearing Impairment (PCHI), in over 700 babies.
This has enabled families to access support at the earliest opportunity with the average age of identification now at nine weeks. Prior to the programme the average age was 21 months.
Jude Kay, Head of Programme, Newborn Hearing Screening Wales (NBHSW), said:
‘Out of 1,000 babies born, one or two will have hearing loss. It’s important for the baby’s speech and language development that any hearing loss is picked up at an early stage so that support can be given.
‘The test is quick and simple and does not harm the baby. Our screeners are very skilled at rapidly developing rapport and trusted relationships with parents in the hours and days after birth. Families tell us how thankful they are for the care and professionalism of our screeners during an emotionally demanding time.’
Mum of twins, Kim, praised the programme for being a great support when her baby boys were born prematurely at 34 weeks.
She said:
‘I had a straightforward birth with my first baby, Zac, but for Seb there were complications which resulted in him being resuscitated.
‘He then spent time in neonatal intensive care at the University Hospital of Wales, undergoing cooling therapy to try and limit any brain damage. We were told to expect the worst and that he might not make it through the night.’
Miraculously Seb recovered and the twins were screened as part of the newborn hearing programme, but Seb didn’t seem to be responding to noise and was referred to Audiology where he was tested again a few weeks later and found to have a hearing loss.
‘Because Seb’s hearing loss was picked up early it meant that he could have a cochlear ear implant fitted when he was one year old, which is the optimal time for this to be done. So, it is important to get screening as soon as possible so any issues can be addressed. The staff at the screening unit were so supportive and guided us every step of the way.’
Seb is now eight years old and a very happy little boy who loves singing, dancing and drama. His dream job is to perform on the West End.
Jude Kay said,
‘Usually the test is offered prior to the newborn leaving hospital or in a community clinic within a few weeks of birth. For premature babies the audiology assessment takes place after the due date. Early identification of hearing loss gives children the best chance to reach their full potential.’
Original article link: https://phw.nhs.wales/news/newborn-hearing-screening-programme-marks-20th-anniversary/
