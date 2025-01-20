Home Office
Next steps for a more efficient immigration system
New measures were recently (16 January 2024) announced to reduce the reliance of the migration and borders system on taxpayer funding.
The proposed changes laid before Parliament recently (16 January) will provide the flexibility to increase the maximum fee that can be charged on a range of immigration and nationality products and services, including:
- Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) fee rising to £16
- certificate of sponsorship fee rising to £525
- naturalisation as a British citizen rising to £1,605
- naturalisation as a British overseas territories citizen rising to £1,070
The changes to ETAs, certificates of sponsorship and nationality products are forecast to generate an additional £269 million a year.
As part of the government’s Plan for Change, ETAs will deliver a more streamlined, digital immigration system which will be quicker and more secure for the millions of people who pass through the UK border each year.
The introduction of ETAs is in line with the approach to border security taken by many other countries, including the USA and Australia.
However, following feedback from the aviation industry, the government has agreed a temporary exemption for passengers who transit airside, and therefore do not pass through UK border control.
This move will primarily affect Heathrow and Manchester airports, as the only UK airports which currently offer transit facilities. The exemption will be kept under review.
The legislation laid recently will be debated in Parliament and is subject to approval by both Houses. If approved, the proposed new fees will be introduced by amending separate legislation, the Immigration and Nationality (Fees) Regulations 2018, as soon as Parliamentary time allows.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/next-steps-for-a-more-efficient-immigration-system
