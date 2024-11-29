NHS Confederation - Crucial change needed to improve LGBTQ+ staff experience

Our Health and Care LGBTQ+ Leaders Network has published new survey findings, which shows that LGBTQ+ staff across health and care are continuing to experience greater levels of discrimination in the workplace.

Over 540 network members responded, working at all levels across health and care – with 78 per cent of respondents identifying as LGBTQ+ and the remaining 22 per cent responding as allies.

The network, which represents over 2,000 LGBTQ+ leaders, aspiring leaders and allies working across health and care, conducted its largest ever survey with its members, aiming to uncover the realities of LGBTQ+ staff experience in the NHS and benchmark any progress made with organisational inclusion.

The findings show that LGBTQ+ staff continue to have a significantly poorer workplace experience. LGBTQ+ members disclosed higher rates of homophobia and transphobia compared to the NHS Staff Survey – and only 14% felt that their organisation had taken meaningful action to address this.

Dr Layla McCay, executive lead of the network said:

“In the three years since we last surveyed our members, we had expected to see greater improvements in LGBTQ+ inclusion – yet the findings clearly show that LGBTQ+ staff continue to have a poorer workplace experience. LGBTQ+ staff represent one in twenty of the NHS workforce, and it’s vital that healthcare leaders create working environments where all staff feel included and are able to thrive. We know this leads to better care and outcomes for patients.”

Network chair, Mark Cubbon, said:

“Creating a safe environment for our staff, which provides a sense of belonging and encourages active allyship, is not a nice-to-have; it is essential. We have an individual and collective role as leaders, to listen to our LGBTQ+ staff and act to create inclusive, supportive cultures in the workplace, with robust policies and processes, where everyone feels safe and able to fully be themselves.”

Network vice-chair, Ian Green OBE, said:

“It was encouraging to hear some of the fantastic work our members are doing, as chairs and leads of LGBTQ+ staff networks, to champion LGBTQ+ inclusion within their workplaces. However, it is clear that there is more work to do. Our network stands ready to help and we’ll be using the survey findings to look at how we can continue to support our members, and work collaboratively to drive progress and meaningful action.”

Read the survey findings in full.