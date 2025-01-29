WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
NHS Confederation - LGBT+ History Month 2025
LGBT+ History Month celebrates LGBTQ+ people in all their diversity, raises awareness and combats prejudice with education.
The annual event, which takes place every February, began in 2005. The campaign is celebrated across the NHS to increase the visibility of the entire LGBTQ+ population, as well as their history and experience.
This year’s national theme is activism and social change, celebrating LGBTQ+ people’s contribution towards creating a society that is more inclusive of LGBTQ+ people.
During the month, the Health and Care LGBTQ+ Leaders Network will be actively sharing useful resources, details of local and national events via LinkedIn, and supporting two virtual events taking place in February.
Our network is open to all LGBTQ+ healthcare leaders, aspiring leaders and allies. Join us to connect with your peers, influence system change and champion inclusion.
Follow us on LinkedIn for regular updates and tag us using the hashtag #LGBTplusHM25.
- Feature your activity
- Upcoming events
- Useful resources
- LGBTQ+ healthcare trailblazers
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
CBI responds to Chancellor's growth speech29/01/2025 16:20:00
CBI Rain Newton-Smith, CEO esponds to Chancellor's growth speech
Citizens Advice responds to to the passing of the Water (Special Measures) Bill29/01/2025 14:25:00
Bill, Tom MacInnes, Director of Policy at Citizens Advice, responds to the passing of the Water (Special Measures)
NHS Confederation responds to new report into NHS financial sustainability29/01/2025 13:25:00
The report is right that implementing the government's three shifts will be absolutely vital to putting the NHS on a sustainable footing
TUC: JRF report shows ‘shockingly high’ number of children in poverty living in working families29/01/2025 11:25:00
The Joseph Rountree Foundation (2025) UK Poverty 2025 Report, published today (Wednesday), clearly shows that work doesn’t protect families from poverty.
Private sector expects activity to fall again - Growth Indicator January 202427/01/2025 15:25:15
Private sector firms expect another significant fall in activity over the next three months (weighted balance of -22%), according to the Confederation of British Industry’s (CBI) latest Growth Indicator. Expectations are broadly unchanged from December, which were the weakest in over two years.
Top 10% have more financial wealth than the rest combined - TUC27/01/2025 12:15:00
New analysis by the TUC published recently (Friday) – based on the latest household wealth figures – reveals that the top 10% of households have more financial wealth than the other 90% combined.
PAC report 'Tackling Homelessness' - LGA Statement27/01/2025 10:05:00
Cllr Adam Hug, Housing spokesperson for the LGA responded to the Public Accounts Committee report on 'Tackling Homelessness'
Nearly a quarter of a billion children’s schooling was disrupted by climate crises in 2024 – UNICEF27/01/2025 09:05:00
At least 242 million students in 85 countries had their schooling disrupted by extreme climate events in 2024, including heatwaves, tropical cyclones, storms, floods, and droughts, exacerbating an existing learning crisis, according to a new UNICEF analysis.
Retail sales slump continues into January24/01/2025 12:15:00
Year-on-year retail sales volumes fell at a faster pace in January, extending the sector’s downturn into a fourth consecutive month. That’s according to the latest CBI Distributive Trades Survey.