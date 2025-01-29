NHS Confederation - LGBT+ History Month 2025

The annual event, which takes place every February, began in 2005. The campaign is celebrated across the NHS to increase the visibility of the entire LGBTQ+ population, as well as their history and experience.



This year’s national theme is activism and social change, celebrating LGBTQ+ people’s contribution towards creating a society that is more inclusive of LGBTQ+ people.

During the month, the Health and Care LGBTQ+ Leaders Network will be actively sharing useful resources, details of local and national events via LinkedIn, and supporting two virtual events taking place in February.

Our network is open to all LGBTQ+ healthcare leaders, aspiring leaders and allies. Join us to connect with your peers, influence system change and champion inclusion.

Follow us on LinkedIn for regular updates and tag us using the hashtag #LGBTplusHM25.