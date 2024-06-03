NHS Confederation - Pride Season 2024

Every June, the LGBTQ+ population and their allies come together to celebrate and recognise the influence LGBTQ+ people have had around the world. This begins what has grown to become Pride Season, a series of events that highlight current challenges faced by LGBTQ+ people and celebrate the progress made toward equality.

This year we have seen an increase in hostility toward LGBTQ+ people; intense negative media and public discord, particularly around trans people, has led to increases in hate crimes, vandalism of LGBTQ+ venues and disruption of LGBTQ+ events. Society has come a long way since the Stonewall Riots of 1969, but with the UK slipping down to 15th place in the Rainbow Europe Map, we clearly need to continue to raise awareness, challenge negative attitudes, and celebrate inclusiveness.

For LGBTQ+ people, Pride Season promotes their dignity, equal rights, self-affirmation and is a way of increasing society’s awareness of the issues they face.

Today, barriers to equal rights and opportunities remain and contribute to some of the negative experiences that the LGBTQ+ population face. We are yet to see all forms of so-called conversion therapy banned for example. It is therefore crucial that NHS employers have open conversations at work about the experience of their LGBTQ+ staff inside and outside of the workplace. The latest NHS Staff Survey findings highlight that the experience of LGBTQ+ NHS staff is getting worse, particularly for transgender staff. It is also vital that employers educate colleagues, so that they can help to create a more welcoming, safe working environment where everyone can thrive.

What were the Stonewall Riots?

The riots were prompted by a raid that took place during the early morning, at the Stonewall Inn in Greenwich Village, Manhattan. The LGBTQ+ community held a series of spontaneous, often violent demonstrations to protest against the raid and called for the establishment of places where gay, lesbian and transgender people could go and be open about their sexual orientation. In such places, there should be no fears of being arrested.

The riots served as a catalyst for the rights of LGBTQ+ people, and within six months, two gay activist groups had formed in New York. One year after the riots, the first UK Gay Pride Rally was held in London beginning the tradition we know today as the London Pride Parade.