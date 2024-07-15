NHS Confederation responds to GP Patient Survey

Improvements show what could be achieved if primary care got further support and investment.

Responding to the publication of the GP Patient Survey 2024Ruth Rankine, director of primary care at the NHS Confederation, said:

“The improvement in patients’ experience of their GP practice is testament to the hard work of staff working in a sector facing a combination of rising demand, falling investment and increasing workforce challenges.

“The fact that despite these pressures primary care, including dentistry and pharmacy, is performing well only goes to show what could be achieved with the right support and investment.

“Our members will welcome new Health and Social Care Secretary Wes Streeting’s pledge to divert funding from hospitals into primary and community services. Ideally this shift would form part of a long-term plan to recover primary care including long term investment and improvement work.

“The Secretary of State’s commitment to providing durable solutions to the problems facing the NHS is also welcome and will hopefully end the short-termism that has hampered improvement efforts over the last couple of years.”