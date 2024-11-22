WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
NHS Confederation responds to investigation into out of area placements
The personal and financial costs of sending mental health patients far from home have long been known.
Responding to the new report from the Health Services Safety Investigations Body (HSSIB) on the impact of ‘inappropriate’ out of area placements, Dr Layla McCay, director of policy at the NHS Confederation, said:
“This report makes difficult but unsurprising reading – the personal and financial costs of sending mental health patients far from home have long been known, including the serious impact it can have on patients and their families.
“The last thing our members want to do is send children, young people or adults out of area for care. But, as the report points outs, when these placements are absolutely necessary, it is vital that patients and their families are closely involved to ensure the negative impacts are reduced as far as possible.
“Mental health providers came very close to eliminating adult out of area placements before the pandemic. But the significant spike in demand across the sector has since seen them begin to rise again as demand outstrips capacity.
“Reducing out of area placements is not only beneficial for patients but can lead to significant savings. That is why it is so important to invest in the sector and we hope these pressures can be addressed in the upcoming spending review and 10 year strategy.
“We are working with our members and the Royal College of Psychiatrists on how we can work towards eliminating out of area placements. But the solutions are often wider than the NHS and so will require greater partnership, integration and oversight at a regional and national level.”
