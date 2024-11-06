NHS Confederation responds to latest national child measurement programme figures

Sarah Walter responds to NHS England’s National Child Measurement Programme (NCMP) for England, 2023/24 school year report.

Responding to NHS England’s National Child Measurement Programme (NCMP) for England, 2023/24 school year report, Sarah Walter, integration director at the NHS Confederation, said:

“These new figures paint a bleak picture of the health of our children, with almost one-in-10 starting their first year at school now obese. It is yet more evidence of the stark health disparities across the country, with youngsters living in the most deprived areas more than twice as likely to be obese compared with those living in the least deprived areas.

“Our members have welcomed the government’s commitment to prioritise prevention and its mission-based approach to the population’s health. Tackling inequalities is one of integrated care systems’ (ICS) main purposes, with health and care leaders committed to this. ICSs are working incredibly hard to help improve the health of the population, working alongside partners in local government, education, employment services, and the voluntary, community and social enterprise sector.

“But our recent survey of ICB and ICP chairs found more than three-quarters were concerned that financial challenges in the NHS and local government will impact their ability to deliver on their ambitions.

“Whilst the new funding outlined by the Chancellor in the Budget was welcome, if the NHS is going to achieve the government’s three shifts – including from treating sickness to preventing illness – then it will need to use the upcoming spending review and 10 year plan for health to give the health service the long-term financial security it needs to reform and deliver better outcomes for our children.”

National child measurement programme