NHS Confederation - Shaping the future of AI within NHS Communications
We are working with the AI in NHS Communications Taskforce to support the NHS communications profession to build capability.
A taskforce was established in early 2024 to explore the potential use of AI in NHS Communications and to guide communications professionals in how to take advantage of the opportunities offered by AI, while mitigating the risks. Its mission is to empower NHS communicators with an AI operational framework, tools and skills that enhance their ability to deliver impactful, efficient and personalised communication strategies. Its ultimate aim is to revolutionise healthcare communications through AI.
Following months of engagement with the sector through webinars and in-depth discussions with industry leaders, the taskforce has now published an engagement paper and is inviting feedback from communications professionals working in the NHS. The move comes as healthcare organisations grapple with the implications of AI technology in communications.
The engagement paper, published in partnership with the NHS Confederation, outlines proposals for implementing AI tools across all NHS communications channels. The document synthesises the insights gathered so far and poses targeted questions to NHS communications professionals.
The starting point for the engagement is a series of questions outlined in a survey that NHS communications professionals are invited to contribute to.
This will be followed by a series of regional sessions in January and February. The engagement period will end on 28 February 2025. In the spring of 2025, a final operating framework will be published.
The taskforce, and supporting work from the NHS Confederation, is planning to deliver the following:
- A national operating framework for using AI in communications that will define our goals, priorities, and standards and align with our broader AI in Communications Policy.
- Establishing an NHS AI communication innovation hub as a centre of excellence platform for collaboration and knowledge exchange, supporting technical development, testing, and deploying innovative solutions.
- An NHS Communication AI community of interest group - a collaborative network of peers from various backgrounds and organisations who can connect, think and learn with practical insights and feedback on approaches that will help NHS organisations improve how they communicate using AI with staff, patients and communities using an evidence-based approach to tackling systemic issues.
- An AI communication ethics framework, setting out the principles and values to guide our use of AI and address crucial issues such as data protection, privacy, consent, fairness, transparency, and human oversight.
- An AI communication monitoring and evaluation system to ensure accountability and continuous improvement. This will measure and report on performance, outcomes and impacts of our AI communication systems and practices, using a range of indicators and methods.
